Lord Falcon Fillvi’s New Book, "Highland Whispers," is a Profound Assortment of Writings and Motivational Expressions to Inspire Peace and Healing Amongst Readers
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lord Falcon Fillvi, a short story writer and poet, has completed his most recent book, “Highland Whispers”: a series of ruminations and reflections from deep within the author’s heart and soul, urging readers to find peace in the chaos of the world.
“‘Highland Whispers’ is a collection of words and phrases promoting a simpler way of living with a positive attitude in overcoming obstacles and in championing the challenges of the present and future endeavors in life,” shares Fillvi.
Published by Fulton Books, Lord Falcon Fillvi’s book will help to enlighten readers on why one must always aim for peace as a means to overcoming life’s most difficult challenges, in order to strive for a better life for society’s descendants. Through his writings, Fillvi hopes to encourage his readers to make choices each day to improve not only their lives, but the lives of others around them.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Highland Whispers” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Highland Whispers’ is a collection of words and phrases promoting a simpler way of living with a positive attitude in overcoming obstacles and in championing the challenges of the present and future endeavors in life,” shares Fillvi.
Published by Fulton Books, Lord Falcon Fillvi’s book will help to enlighten readers on why one must always aim for peace as a means to overcoming life’s most difficult challenges, in order to strive for a better life for society’s descendants. Through his writings, Fillvi hopes to encourage his readers to make choices each day to improve not only their lives, but the lives of others around them.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Highland Whispers” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories