Brent Gaugler’s New Book, "Adventures in Pet Sitting," Follows a Young Boy Who Forms a Close Friendship with a Dog Named Georgia While Her Family is Away on Vacation
Coplay, PA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Gaugler, a lifelong animal lover who recently retired along with his wife, has completed his most recent book, “Adventures in Pet Sitting”: a charming tale of a young boy who makes a new friend while dog sitting for his neighbors.
“The first time I met Georgia, it went well,” writes Gaugler. “But the night I went to her house without her family at home, it was quite a different experience. Our time together became very entertaining in a variety of ways. I soon realized this new pet friend of mine was smart and was always thinking of things to do. But after treats, walks, and ball-playing, we were best friends. I hope best friends for life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Gaugler’s book is inspired by the author’s real life, in which he has begun dog sitting in his free time following his retirement. With colorful artwork to help bring his tale of life, Gaugler hopes “Adventure in Pet Sitting” will bring joy to readers of all ages and inspire them to make their own animal friends.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures in Pet Sitting” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
