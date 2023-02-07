4 Entertainment Artist Paula Boggs Band Premieres Official Ponies Video Globally On Americana UK
4 Entertainment's Americana and Soulgrass crossover Artist, Seattle-brewed Paula Boggs Band, premiere their latest music video, “Ponies,” globally on Americana UK.
Seattle, WA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 4 Entertainment's Americana and Soulgrass crossover artist, Seattle-brewed Paula Boggs Band, premiere their latest music video, Ponies, from their album, Janus. The video will be released globally on Americana UK. The band has just finished a successful east and west coast segments of their national tour.
According to Glide Magazine, “Paula Boggs band single ‘Ponies’ (is) an ambitious charmer that curates with Dylan Desire era multi-dimensional expressiveness along with storied lyrics worth continually revisiting.”
Paula Boggs on the origin of Ponies: “When I was six years old my family moved from the campus of a historically Black college, where my dad was a professor, to 10 acres in Chesterfield County, VA. Neither of my parents had lived on acreage before. They were both city kids. Somehow, though, the romanticism of owning a horse took hold and, without any experience, and sort of impulsively, my mom went to a horse auction with our next-door neighbors and came back home with a pony. The pony, Flash, was actually pregnant so, before we knew it, we had two ponies we knew nothing about. Thank God for neighbors and, before long, my cousin Junebug moved in with us knowing a thing or two. To this day my mom can’t articulate what came over her to do this, and such is life. COVID gave me space to return to this funnily absurd childhood memory.”
About 4 Entertainment
4 Entertainment directs the development, management, marketing and branding in all facets of the artist's entertainment career, such as recording, publishing, live performances, new media, film, theater and television.
About Paula Boggs Band
Paula Boggs Band is known for its signature blend of Americana, Blue Grass and pop music. This Seattle-brewed “soul grass” group’s rich, rootsy style comes from its versatile lineup: Paula Boggs, lead vocals/guitar/ukulele, Mark Chinen, guitar/banjo, Alex Dyring, bass/vocals, Tor Dietrichson, percussion/vocals, Paul Matthew Moore, keyboards/accordion/vocals, Darren Loucas, mandolin, guitar, harmonica, fiddle, lap steel, vocals, and Jacob Evans, drums. The band’s namesake, Paula Boggs, is a voting member of the Recording Academy, was one of five Seattle-area songwriters chosen for the 2017 global Acoustic Guitar Project and is a Seattle Mayor’s 2018 Arts Awards Honoree. She had a 14-year career in public service, including as federal prosecutor, attorney for the U.S. military and for the White House. She is an Army Airborne veteran, and received a Congressional appointment to the US Naval Academy – among America’s first women to do so. She also spent many years as Starbucks' top lawyer and as a vice president at Dell Corporation.
About Americana UK
Americana UK is a non-commercial online media source and platform tailored to the Americana music audience.
