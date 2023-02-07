SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability.
Seattle, WA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SCSI Trade Association (STA), the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology used in data storage, today announced its 2023 Board of Directors. These seven experienced storage industry experts are committed to continuing and expanding strategic marketing programs that support the work of the INCITS T10 Technical Committee, and to educating the industry on the value of SAS.
“The high performance of SSDs combined with capacity demands of hyperscale applications are driving the need for SAS technology,” said Cameron T. Brett, president, SCSI Trade Association, and senior director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing at KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our customers and partners value the reliability, maturity and performance of SAS and continue to demand support of the ecosystem.”
Demonstrating the strength of the organization’s cooperative nature and consistent thought leadership, the entire 2023 Board of Directors slate was elected by the membership.
Officers:
President: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.
Vice President: Jeremiah Tussey, Alliances Manager, Product Marketing, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex
Treasurer: David Einhorn, Regional Sales Manager, Cloud Infrastructure & Consumer Markets, Amphenol Communications Solutions
Directors At-Large:
Alvin Cox, Senior Staff Engineer, Seagate
Pankaj Kalra, Senior Product Planning Manager, Samsung Electronics
Rick Kutcipal, Product Planner, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.
“SAS will remain the storage infrastructure of choice in the enterprise market,” said Don Jeanette, Vice President of data storage market research firm TRENDFOCUS. “With SAS’ entrenched presence throughout data centers, it is key for STA and its member companies to continue to support this existing infrastructure while developing for the future.”
The following companies are members of the SCSI Trade Association:
Amphenol Corporation
BizLink Technology Inc.
Broadcom
ConnPro
Intel Corporation
KIOXIA
Microchip Technology
Molex LLC
Samsung
Seagate® Technology PLC
TE Connectivity
Teledyne LeCroy Corporation
Toshiba America Electronic Components
Stay abreast of SAS latest technology developments by watching free STA webcasts and other educational videos on the organization's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@scsitradeassociation7027) and follow their social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has an industry veteran Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org.
“The high performance of SSDs combined with capacity demands of hyperscale applications are driving the need for SAS technology,” said Cameron T. Brett, president, SCSI Trade Association, and senior director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing at KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our customers and partners value the reliability, maturity and performance of SAS and continue to demand support of the ecosystem.”
Demonstrating the strength of the organization’s cooperative nature and consistent thought leadership, the entire 2023 Board of Directors slate was elected by the membership.
Officers:
President: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.
Vice President: Jeremiah Tussey, Alliances Manager, Product Marketing, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex
Treasurer: David Einhorn, Regional Sales Manager, Cloud Infrastructure & Consumer Markets, Amphenol Communications Solutions
Directors At-Large:
Alvin Cox, Senior Staff Engineer, Seagate
Pankaj Kalra, Senior Product Planning Manager, Samsung Electronics
Rick Kutcipal, Product Planner, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.
“SAS will remain the storage infrastructure of choice in the enterprise market,” said Don Jeanette, Vice President of data storage market research firm TRENDFOCUS. “With SAS’ entrenched presence throughout data centers, it is key for STA and its member companies to continue to support this existing infrastructure while developing for the future.”
The following companies are members of the SCSI Trade Association:
Amphenol Corporation
BizLink Technology Inc.
Broadcom
ConnPro
Intel Corporation
KIOXIA
Microchip Technology
Molex LLC
Samsung
Seagate® Technology PLC
TE Connectivity
Teledyne LeCroy Corporation
Toshiba America Electronic Components
Stay abreast of SAS latest technology developments by watching free STA webcasts and other educational videos on the organization's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@scsitradeassociation7027) and follow their social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has an industry veteran Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org.
Contact
SCSI Trade AssociationContact
Alice Tate
+1-781-492-1386
www.scsita.org
Alice Tate
+1-781-492-1386
www.scsita.org
Categories