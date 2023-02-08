The Marriott St. Louis Grand Unveils Its Custom-Made 1917 Grand Reserve Bourbon
St. Louis, MO, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The historic Marriott St. Louis Grand is participating in the Maker’s Mark® Private Selection™ program to produce a custom proprietary limited edition single barrel of Maker’s Mark® bourbon whisky. The hotel has named its one-of-a-kind bourbon the 1917 Grand Reserve, honoring the year it was built.
The exclusive, custom single barrel produced 240 750 ml bottles. At $110 a bottle, the specialty bourbon is available for purchase at the 8th Street Pantry and Zenia Bar & Grille, located within the hotel. Those dining at Zenia Bar & Grille may also purchase the bourbon by the glass, enjoy it in craft cocktails, and order specialized, bourbon-infused dishes to be released in 2023.
Marriott St. Louis Grand General Manager Theona Simbrat approached Maker’s Mark® to embark on this historic endeavor to celebrate the significance of the hotel’s construction just after the turn of the century and how it epitomized St. Louis's culture and community during a time of growth and optimism.
“The ‘Grand’ in ‘1917 Grand Reserve’ pays homage to the Maker’s Mark® legacy in the vast history of Kentucky bourbon and its significance in the story of America,” says Simbrat. “The creation of both Maker’s Mark® and the Marriott St. Louis Grand is the result of past ambitious innovators who paved the way for future forward-thinkers.
“We are honored to have created the 1917 Grand Reserve with the modern innovators at Maker’s Mark®, allowing us to create new experiences only available at the Marriott St. Louis Grand.”
With the release of the 1917 Grand Reserve, the hotel reignites that optimism from years past as a display of support for the future of downtown St. Louis and its community.
Originally constructed as the third hotel in the successful Statler Hotel chain, the Hotel Statler St. Louis (now the Marriott St. Louis Grand) was a beacon for the bustling St. Louis community of early 20th century America.
Designed and built by the George B. Post & Sons architectural firm, the hotel was a prime example of the favored architectural style of the time, Beaux-Arts architecture. A style influenced by French neoclassicism, Renaissance, and Baroque elements.
As the first hotel in the United States with air conditioning, the inclusion of bathrooms for each of the 650 rooms in the 20-story building, and the use of Beaux-Arts design, the final product created an image of elegance that defined St. Louis and its people.
Associates from Marriott St. Louis Grand wanted the custom bourbon to transport hotel guests and visitors back to 1917. That meant creating a flavor profile consistent with the bourbon of that era while making it palatable for modern-day customers.
They landed on a flavor profile that was smokey and fruity. The bourbon also had to be naturally aged and preserved in a fire-charred, white-oak barrel to create the ideal finish. The ultimate creation would be a drink one could sip or use in a cocktail.
The different variations of Marker’s Mark® bourbon whisky originate from the brand’s cask-strength bourbon, aged between five years and nine months to seven years.
The bourbon is then placed into barrels fitted with ten staves to create the desired flavor profile as it is further aged. Staves are blocks of wood that originate from the original bourbon aging barrel.
The Maker’s Mark® Private Selection™ program utilizes the same concept, which allows participants to create a custom variation of the five Marker’s Mark® stave types, which results in ten staves that cure the bourbon. The 1,001 possible stave combinations create a 100-percent custom-made flavor profile and finish.
The five staves are sampled in the following order:
· Baked American Pure (P2) – American oak; adds brown sugar, vanilla, caramel, and spice notes.
· Seared French Cuvée (Cu) – ridged-cute French oak seared with infrared heat; adds toasty notes of oak and caramel.
· Maker’s Mark 46 (46) – seared French oak; adds notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and spice.
· Roasted French Mendiant (Mn) – French oak cooked in a convection oven on low; adds traces of milk chocolate, nuts, and dried fruit.
· Toasted French Spice (Sp) – French oak toasted in a convection oven; adds smoke, coumarin, and spice notes.
With the help of a Maker’s Mark® tasting panel, Marriott St. Louis Grand associates selected the stave profile 2/2/2/0/4, specifically, 2 P2/2 Cu/2 46/0 Mn/4 Sp, for the 1917 Grand Reserve barrel.
To complete the 1917 Grand Reserve barrel, the cask-strength bourbon whisky was aged with the ten staves for an additional nine weeks.
For more information on the origins and process details of the Maker’s Mark® Private Selection™ program, please visit the Maker's Mark® website.
Throughout the years, even as times changed, Marriott St. Louis Grand and Maker’s Mark® have earnestly embraced their history, drawing inspiration from their humble beginnings to achieve their ambitions for the future.
Introducing a bourbon exclusive to St. Louis, the Marriott St. Louis Grand continues to honor its roots by bringing positive change and innovation to its community.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A National Historic Landmark and an icon of the St. Louis skyline since the 1900s, the Marriott St. Louis Grand is a part of the vibrant, authentic spirit of St. Louis, Missouri. Its prime downtown location makes it easy for guests to visit the St. Louis Zoo, City Museum, Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village, and the Gateway Arch.
Relax and recharge in one of its 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content.
Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from the 8th Street Pantry. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at the Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine.
Utilize the 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs, including the historic Statler and Crystal ballrooms.
With a fitness center and nearby public transportation, this downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality.
