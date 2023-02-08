2023 Book Award Winners Announced
Feathered Quill Book Awards announces the winners of its annual award program.
Goshen, MA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Feathered Quill Book Awards, a program run by Feathered Quill Book Reviews, a leader in online book review sites, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 award program. Now in its ninth year, the award program selects three winners – with gold, silver, and bronze designations in a total of twenty-four categories. In addition, Feathered Quill also includes finalists – these are books with scores close to the winners and well-deserving of recognition. Instead of awarding a certain number of books per category for the finalist classification, the finalists are selected by high scores. So, while some categories have several finalists, others have none.
Several categories saw enormous growth, including the Informational, Children’s Picture Books, and Poetry categories. Given the popularity of the poetry category, it was decided to separate the category into an adult division and a children’s division this year. Both saw an impressive number of quality entries vying for top placings.
When submissions closed on December 15, 2022, and the official count of nominations was made, it was noted that, as in past years, the nominations had increased approximately twenty percent over the previous year. Every nominated book was read, critiqued, and scored, and often it was a mere point or two that separated the winners from those that did not win. Included with each book’s scoring are "Judges' Comments," which are provided for all entrants - an excellent way for winners to get promotional quotes for marketing as well as a way for all authors to get feedback on their books.
Feathered Quill also offers numerous additional awards sponsored by various publishing-related companies. New this year was a free three-month subscription to Book Award Pro for every winning book. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, https://featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2023-winners/
Contact
Ellen Feld
413-230-1514
www.featheredquill.com
