Bruce Bellocchi, Writer and Director of the Feature Film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," Opens a South Florida Production Office
Writer and director, Bruce Bellocchi has found footing and worldwide distribution with his first feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," but promises bigger things from his second release, "Love Kills," which starts filming in April of this year.
Los Angeles, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Bellocchi, writer and director of the feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane" starring Tom Sizemore and Robert LaSardo has teamed up with a pair of South Florida entrepreneurs turned executive producers, Edward Lake of the Lake Law Firms and Paul Faust. Both now partners with Bellocchi in B. Bellocchi Films Inc.
Bellocchi found worldwide distribution for his first feature film and promises even bigger thing from his follow up release. "Love Kills" is a dark comedy about a couple who decides to kill someone together to strengthen their relationship. The film is loosely based on Alfred Hitchcocks, "The Rope."
This time Bellocchi takes a starring role opposite his real life girlfriend, Lydia Zelmac who starred in his first film. Carlo Mendez, (Eva Mendez's brother) also makes a return after his co-starring role as Tom Sizemore's partner, Detective Stanley Montana in "The Legend of Jack and Diane." The film is set for release in late 2023.
