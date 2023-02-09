Bulgin Recognized by Future Electronics for Their Wide Range of Environment-Friendly Connectors
Quebec, Canada, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Bulgin’s line of environment-friendly circular connectors for multiple key end applications.
Bulgin specializes in environmentally sealed circular connectors designed to provide a secure and reliable connection in harsh environments where traditional connectors may fail. They are commonly used in industries such as marine, industrial, and outdoor lighting.
To learn more about this campaign, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/bulgin-circular-connectors.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
