CloudLIMS Exhibits its Secure Biobanking LIMS@ IBS 2023 Annual Conference & Exhibition
CloudLIMS showcases its secure, purpose-built biobanking LIMS @IBS 2023 at booth 4 from Feb 23-24 & is delivering a talk on biobank data management challenges.
Willington, DE, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering secure, truly configurable, high-quality Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in the International Biobanking Symposium (IBS) 2023 to be held in New Delhi, from February 23-24, 2023.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its secure, zero upfront cost, in the cloud, purpose-built Biobanking LIMS, CloudLIMS, at booth 4. The exhibition commences at 10:30 AM IST on February 23 and concludes at 2:30 PM IST on February 24. Ms. Shonali Paul, COO, CloudLIMS, is delivering a talk on “Biobank Data Management – Multiple Challenges, One Solution” at the event. The talk is scheduled for February 23 at 3:00 PM IST. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session. She is also presenting a poster during the poster presentation session from 4:35-5:05 PM IST on February 23 at this event.
Register
To discuss your biobanking challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 4 or poster. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/ibs-2023-annual-conference-exhibition/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About the Event
The Biobank India Foundation (BBIF) and National Liver Disease Biobank (NLDB), India, are hosting a two-day in-person symposium in New Delhi, India for the Indian and international biobanking community. The IBS 2023 Annual Conference & Exhibition features oral & poster presentations, interactive workshops, talks by renowned speakers, and exhibitions by a number of vendors.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS with zero upfront cost purpose-built for biobanks. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services*, including technical support and training, automatic product upgrades, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic data back-ups twice a day, and secure data access. CloudLIMS helps biobanks maintain user access for PHI control, manage samples and metadata, automate and streamline workflows, meet compliance and follow best practices such as ISO 20387:2018, EU GDPR, HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
