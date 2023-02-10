Author Dr. Mitch’s New Book, "A Taxing Problem: The Psychologist's Prescription for a Just Tax System," Examines the History of Taxation
Recent release “A Taxing Problem: The Psychologist's Prescription for a Just Tax System,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Mitch, shows that taxing income is a recent development.
Boynton Beach, FL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mitch has completed his new book, “A Taxing Problem: The Psychologist's Prescription for a Just Tax System”: a fascinating work that examines how sources of moral authority weigh in on the issue of taxation. It concludes and argues that only a small wealth tax is fair and how the elimination of all other taxes and fees will result in a more perfect free-market economy, elimination of government’s borrowing at the expense of future generations, and a society more like the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence.
As a practicing psychotherapist in Florida, Dr. Mitch has treated a large variety of patients using an eclectic mix of multiple therapeutic styles. He is married and has two adult children. Dr. Mitch has long been interested in larger social and political issues. That interest together with his observation of the “hot button” issues that spark anger in his patients and others has resulted in his view that all social “hot button” movements result from the perception of unfairness. Since all government at every level involves decisions about how to allocate public resources and how to pay for those allocations, he had studied the unfairness in how our society raises money to pay for government. This study has led to his prescription of the 2% solution.
Dr. Mitch writes, “Anger is a response to pain and fear. It is, what we call in psychology, a secondary emotion, meaning it is a response to a primary emotion. Anger is the emotional response that energizes our actions taken in response to pain and fear. Among our earliest experiences of emotional pain are events or treatment that are perceived as unfair. The most common experiences that cause people pain and result in anger, whether expressed or repressed, are those that ultimately lead to the refrain, ‘It’s not fair!’ It’s not fair when we are neglected or abused in childhood. It’s not fair when our siblings or peers are treated better than we are by our parents or teachers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Mitch’s thought-provoking work also discusses what it will take to bring about such a taxation revolution.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “A Taxing Problem: The Psychologist's Prescription for a Just Tax System” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
