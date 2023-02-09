Education Opportunities for Students with Incarcerated Parents: The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship
Allentown, PA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Getting a good education is the same as laying the groundwork for a successful professional life. People with extensive familiarity with the duties and responsibilities are more likely to be hired. With that being said, Dr. John Manzella announces a scholarship program for students who had or have parents in prison. The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is open to every student in the United States with incarcerated parents or guardians. A student with an outstanding essay under thousand words answering the topic "Describe an issue with the criminal justice system today, and how it could be improved to reduce recidivism" will win an award of $1000. By submitting your response via apply@drjohnmanzellasholarship.com along with your full name, contact number, address, where and when you graduated high school, currently enrolled, and your GPA, you might be the lucky student to get picked. The deadline for application will be on June 15, 2023, and the scholarship grantee will be announced on July 15, 2023.
Improving pupils' capacity for critical thought is a fundamental goal of the educational system. To stand out in today's fast-paced world, a person has to be an excellent thinker and an intelligent decision-maker. Possibilities expand with learning. A level head is all you need to persevere in this world of perpetual disputes and frustration. Can you explain the origins of such compassion? A means other than schooling would be hard to find. Regarding the value of education, this is a significant consideration. A well-educated individual knows more about the world, his place, and how to deal with diversity. Getting a good education also makes one more compassionate toward their fellow citizens. People who have received a good education are difficult to influence and contribute positively as responsible members of society by fostering an environment of social justice and peace. Dr. Manzella knows how hard it is for a student to juggle his life, work, and studies simultaneously. Through this scholarship, Dr. Manzella will be able to give the student a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change his life through education. If you get a scholarship, you'll have the opportunity to connect with other successful candidates. Because of the many applications for these scholarships, your high school and extracurricular accomplishments will get even more attention if you are the lucky recipient of one of these grants. Dr. Manzella created this award to call attention to the challenges these young people face on their way to college graduation.
Before he became a Medical Director and Practice Manager, Dr. John Manzella earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from the prestigious Marquette University. He graduated in 1995 with his Doctorate from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He studied health care management and earned his doctorate in 2013. With his skills as a physician and entrepreneur, he founded a business for a house called LV Housecalls.com in Pennsylvania in 2009. With his duties in the company he has founded, Dr. Manzella also serves as a Billing Specialist and Physician Liaison at Topper Medical in Allentown, PA. Since 2013, he has worked as a medical consultant, assisting businesses in improving their billing, coding, paperwork, and office practices. He has been doing this work since 2013.
Improving pupils' capacity for critical thought is a fundamental goal of the educational system. To stand out in today's fast-paced world, a person has to be an excellent thinker and an intelligent decision-maker. Possibilities expand with learning. A level head is all you need to persevere in this world of perpetual disputes and frustration. Can you explain the origins of such compassion? A means other than schooling would be hard to find. Regarding the value of education, this is a significant consideration. A well-educated individual knows more about the world, his place, and how to deal with diversity. Getting a good education also makes one more compassionate toward their fellow citizens. People who have received a good education are difficult to influence and contribute positively as responsible members of society by fostering an environment of social justice and peace. Dr. Manzella knows how hard it is for a student to juggle his life, work, and studies simultaneously. Through this scholarship, Dr. Manzella will be able to give the student a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change his life through education. If you get a scholarship, you'll have the opportunity to connect with other successful candidates. Because of the many applications for these scholarships, your high school and extracurricular accomplishments will get even more attention if you are the lucky recipient of one of these grants. Dr. Manzella created this award to call attention to the challenges these young people face on their way to college graduation.
Before he became a Medical Director and Practice Manager, Dr. John Manzella earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from the prestigious Marquette University. He graduated in 1995 with his Doctorate from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He studied health care management and earned his doctorate in 2013. With his skills as a physician and entrepreneur, he founded a business for a house called LV Housecalls.com in Pennsylvania in 2009. With his duties in the company he has founded, Dr. Manzella also serves as a Billing Specialist and Physician Liaison at Topper Medical in Allentown, PA. Since 2013, he has worked as a medical consultant, assisting businesses in improving their billing, coding, paperwork, and office practices. He has been doing this work since 2013.
Contact
Dr John Manzella ScholarshipContact
Dr. John Manzella
561-948-4691
https://drjohnmanzellascholarship.com
Dr. John Manzella
561-948-4691
https://drjohnmanzellascholarship.com
Categories