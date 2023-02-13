Author Don Jay D'Bear’s New Book, "Once in, There Is No Getting Out," Follows One Man's Journey to Becoming a Trusted Protector and Member of a Dangerous Crime Family
Recent release “Once in, There Is No Getting Out,” from Page Publishing author Don Jay D'Bear, is a captivating story of a young man whose life becomes forever entrenched in an ongoing family war involving a struggle for turf, drugs, and power. Recruited for his special fighting skills, Sammy does all he can to survive while accepting the fact that there is no way out of this life for him.
New York, NY, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Don Jay D'Bear, who grew up playing and watching all types of sports and graduated from the Junior College of Albany with a two-year degree in business administration, market and retail, has completed his new book, “Once in, There Is No Getting Out”: a gripping story of a young man who becomes entangled in a large turf war after being recruited for his incredible fighting skills.
“Down in Florida, two families are constantly at war with each other,” writes D’Bear. “This, of course, is over strength, money, turf, drugs, and power. Many shoot-outs and some deaths occur as this war continues. A man named Big John, who moved down to Florida from Englishtown, New Jersey, settles in nicely in Florida. Big John decides to invite a great friend named Sammy, a.k.a. Crown, to Florida. The invitation is for the money in the fight night game going on in Florida. The invite directs Sammy into some action. Sammy is not just a good fighter but rather a great fighter in his art in fighting. Sammy’s greatness gets him to meet big people in the Enterprise. This is where the adventure starts, with many twists and turns. Sammy has only one choice, join this Enterprise. Sammy is then joined by two other great fighters who have their own special skills. These three become the cleanup crew for the Enterprise. The war with the Garcia brothers continues as the adventure moves along on its way to ‘Once in, There Is No Getting Out.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Don Jay D'Bear’s riveting tale will take readers on an exhilarating thrill ride as Sammy fights for not only the Enterprise but for his life as he becomes trapped in this ongoing turf war. Expertly paced and full of suspense, D’Bear takes readers on an unforgettable journey as Sammy spirals deeper into his dangerous life, leaving readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Once in, There Is No Getting Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
