Author Don Jay D'Bear’s New Book, "Once in, There Is No Getting Out," Follows One Man's Journey to Becoming a Trusted Protector and Member of a Dangerous Crime Family

Recent release “Once in, There Is No Getting Out,” from Page Publishing author Don Jay D'Bear, is a captivating story of a young man whose life becomes forever entrenched in an ongoing family war involving a struggle for turf, drugs, and power. Recruited for his special fighting skills, Sammy does all he can to survive while accepting the fact that there is no way out of this life for him.