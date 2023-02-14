Author Ruth H. B.’s New Book, "Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today," Reveals the Courage Displayed by the Author to Survive Countless Events of Trauma in Her Life
Recent release “Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today: A Book on NOT GIVING UP in Loss, Depression, Miscarriage, and Abuse,” from Page Publishing author Ruth H. B., is a powerful account of the author's life. Told through a series of journal entries, the author reveals how she faced countless heartaches and losses but ultimately found hope and triumph in the face of each challenge in her path.
New York, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ruth H. B. has completed her new book, “Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today: A Book on NOT GIVING UP in Loss, Depression, Miscarriage, and Abuse”: a profound memoir that follows the author through some of her most difficult moments throughout life, and how she managed to pick herself up and forge ahead through each trial.
“This book jumps from present to past in my moments of PTSD when I relive the events that make these entries,” writes Ruth. “The entire time from when I was six years old to when I am thirty years old in 2020 forms the complete book you now hold in your hand. Through the journey you take with me, my past is slowly disclosed in sections via chapters. I have a chapter for each phase of my life I was struggling with, such as depression, PTSD, abuse, and the major one for me—my miscarriage and death of my son, which is what birthed this book.”
Ruth continues, “My aim is to have this help someone see the positive in life and be an encouragement in rough times in the wisdom I disclose from these experiences in my life. However, it is mostly for myself to say—I am still here to give a voice to the little girl who has been trapped inside for thirty years and to show the many ways that I am still fighting this fight. It is to give a voice to my son and the reality of miscarriage many do not see and those who do live with it on a daily basis. This is to give a voice to the all the struggles this covers and to the one struggling and to break the silence. Are you ready to come? Are you to come on this journey with me?”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruth H. B.’s spellbinding autobiography is a powerful journey of strength and courage in the face of insurmountable odds that challenged the author at nearly every step of her life. Raw and deeply moving, “Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today” paints an intimate portrait of the author and how each experience she weathered led to her becoming the brave woman that she is today.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today: A Book on NOT GIVING UP in Loss, Depression, Miscarriage, and Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
