Author Ruth H. B.’s New Book, "Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today," Reveals the Courage Displayed by the Author to Survive Countless Events of Trauma in Her Life

Recent release “Not Yesterday, Not Tomorrow, Today: A Book on NOT GIVING UP in Loss, Depression, Miscarriage, and Abuse,” from Page Publishing author Ruth H. B., is a powerful account of the author's life. Told through a series of journal entries, the author reveals how she faced countless heartaches and losses but ultimately found hope and triumph in the face of each challenge in her path.