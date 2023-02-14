Author William W. Parker Jr.’s New Book, "Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga," is the Riveting Second Installment in This Captivating Fantasy Series

Recent release “Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga,” from Page Publishing author William W. Parker. Jr., is a spellbinding fantasy novel that welcomes readers back into the exciting world of this series.