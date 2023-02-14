Author William W. Parker Jr.’s New Book, "Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga," is the Riveting Second Installment in This Captivating Fantasy Series
Recent release “Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga,” from Page Publishing author William W. Parker. Jr., is a spellbinding fantasy novel that welcomes readers back into the exciting world of this series.
Napoleon, OH, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William W. Parker. Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who currently works in the auto industry as a machinist, machine operator, and tool and die machinist, has completed his new book, “Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga”: a thrilling fantasy novel that catches up with Angelique, Nan, and the world of the Sungari Empire.
Author William W. Parker. Jr.’s work was influenced by the works of science-fiction that have inspired him throughout his life. For more than fifty years, William Parker read and watched science-fiction novels, TV shows, and movies almost exclusively. Twenty-five years ago, he had an idea. From that time until now, he worked on that idea. He wrote and lost the manuscript and started over again several times until he finally finished. This story has been his passion. This story begged to be told. It nagged at him until he had to sit down and write it. His inspiration came from what he read, watched, and experienced.
William W. Park writes, “Abruptly from the sidelines came a melodious voice, ‘You’re mistaken, Lord Nan. It’s not Lord Shar you will be meeting. Your fight will be with me.’ Angelique stepped out from the crowd in full battle armor, holding twin short swords. ‘I am Lady Shar and, therefore, champion to my betrothed. According to the Articles of Challenge, set in year ten of Emperor Cunver’s reign, either one or the other or both can choose a champion. I will always be my betrothed’s champion, as he is mine. Fight me, kufar (‘baby killer’ in Sungari) ‘or surrender!’ The crowd gasped in shock. The word meant “unbeliever” in Arabic, but unknowingly, she had used the only insult that Nan could not ignore nor could he choose a champion. No other warrior would interfere in this fight. It was a matter of Honor.”
Published by Page Publishing, William W. Parker. Jr.’s mesmerizing tale unfolds as Clan Shar might be on the brink of destruction.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Enemies at the Wall: Book 2 of the Paul La Croix Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
