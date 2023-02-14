Author Johanka Hart-Tompkins’s New Book, "Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia," is a Story of Courage and Hope That Centers Around a Young Woman in Twentieth Century Europe
Recent release “Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia,” from Page Publishing author Johanka Hart-Tompkins, follows a young woman named Slavka in Europe during the early 1900s who finds herself torn between two potential lovers. When two tragic events leave her world torn apart, Slavka will be forced to carry on with the help of new, well-established friends that teach her to have hope once more.
West Chester, OH, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johanka Hart-Tompkins, a Fulbright scholar who holds a master of arts in linguistics and literature and studied at The Ohio State University, Miami University of Oxford, Bryn Mawr College, Vienna Music Institute, and Moscow State University, has completed her new book, “Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia”: a captivating story of a young woman in the early twentieth century and her journey through Europe to rediscover herself and her relationship with God following a series of traumatic events that left her emotionally scarred.
“Born in the Bohemian city of Leitmeritz in 1909, Slavka, the charming and edgy daughter of a philharmonic concert violinist, is ready to take on the world,” writes Hart-Tompkins. “With a Jungmann Gymnasium diploma in hand, she sets out to gain employment as secretary to Rudolf Stolle, the richest person in town, a decorated war hero, and a self-made man. Jan, a broad-shouldered young count and a former classmate, falls in love not only with Slavka but also with her Slavic world, which is full of laughter, music, Czech rituals, and cuisine--a sharp contrast to his aristocratic German upbringing. Jan introduces Slavka to passion and high society while Rudolf introduces her to race car drivers and high-stakes investors in the roaring twenties.
“Naively breaking social norms, causing rumors of infidelity, jealousy, bribe offerings, and stubborn pride, Slavka's world is inadvertently torn apart. A first tragedy shatters her faith in humanity; a closely followed second shakes her faith in God. On this journey from grief to healing, Slavka explores the rich history of Prague, the musical magic of Salzburg, and the tranquil beauty of Karlovy Vary.
“In establishing relationships with brilliant people who share their own stories of love, death, and rebirth--composer Josef Suk, entrepreneur Thomas Bata, and world's fastest female driver, Eliska Junkova--Slavka finds hope and the strength to love again. Through it all, Slavka's confrontational yet intimate relationship with the Creator grows amid her struggle in a world ruled and documented by men.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johanka Hart-Tompkins’s thrilling tale draws from the author’s research on early twentieth century Europe and her maternal grandmother’s family archives, with a specific focus on the accomplishments of women during that time period. Expertly paced and character-driven, this profound tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey that is sure to stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
