Author Johanka Hart-Tompkins’s New Book, "Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia," is a Story of Courage and Hope That Centers Around a Young Woman in Twentieth Century Europe

Recent release “Slavka: The Daughters of Bohemia,” from Page Publishing author Johanka Hart-Tompkins, follows a young woman named Slavka in Europe during the early 1900s who finds herself torn between two potential lovers. When two tragic events leave her world torn apart, Slavka will be forced to carry on with the help of new, well-established friends that teach her to have hope once more.