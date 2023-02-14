Author Mike Schmitt’s New Book, "My Life Story," is the Author’s Touching True Story About His Childhood and How Hockey Helped Him Overcome the Circumstances of His Birth
Recent release “My Life Story,” from Page Publishing author Mike Schmitt, is a snapshot of his early life and how his participation in hockey helped him reach greater heights than he ever thought could be possible.
Lamar, OK, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mike Schmitt, a former hockey player and lifelong fan of the game, has completed his new book, “My Life Story”: a true account of his childhood growing up in Chicago in the 1950s and 1960s.
“Growing up with an alcoholic father was not a fun home life. I am thankful that I found the sport of hockey that taught me discipline, toughness, and perseverance,” Schmitt writes. “It taught me to appreciate relationships, and I truly developed a love for the game!”
Published by Page Publishing, Schmitt’s clear-eyed look at a childhood marred by poverty, family tragedy, and an abusive alcoholic father, reminds readers that opportunities can be found no matter what their family and home situations are like.
“I believe you make your own opportunities. I pushed forward even when I felt like I didn’t fit in class-wise or equipment-wise. Not measuring up just pushed me to work harder,” Schmitt recalls.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Life Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
