Author Frank Perero’s New Book, "Drive through the Night: Selected Poems," is a Slim Volume of Evocative Poetry Capturing the Essence of the Modern Human Experience
Recent release “Drive through the Night: Selected Poems,” from Page Publishing author Frank Perero, is a compelling collection of verse offering an emotive portrait of New York City life, love, and relationships.
Howard Beach, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Perero, a lifelong resident of New York City who has actively worked in local politics for the past eighteen years, has completed his new book, “Drive through the Night: Selected Poems”: a riveting debut collection of poetry.
In his first published collection of poems, “Drive Through the Night,” Frank Perero tells us he feels “the might of the universe” when he puts “pen to paper.” Perero is an old-time balladeer whose swordlike lines slash at the dragon of twenty-first-century angst as he soothes and entertains us in our interminable struggles against ennui, unrequited love, aging, adversity, modernity, melancholy, loneliness, and loss of faith. He is an indefatigable cheerleader of the spirit. And at the end of the day, we find ourselves at peace, a passenger of his poetry, sailing with him through the night.”
— the late Gil Fagiani, poet, scholar, and translator
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Perero's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid modern poetry readers.
One of the great things about reading Frank’s poems is that I was there for the genesis of some of them. He has an eye, an ear, and a heart that cuts right through to a New York long gone but still floating around the gargoyles of midtown. I’ll read a poem of his and be instantly transported to the sweat-stained, passionate days of Paddy Reilly’s and Rocky Sullivan’s, and I’m so glad that Frank took the time to shepherd those crazy memories and turn them into fluid words on a page. Read these poems and get a glimpse of lives that may have been abandoned but were well and truly lived.
— Larry Kirwan, musician, author, playwright, and host of Celtic Crush, a radio show on Sirius Satellite Radio.
He was the cofounder and leader of the seminal NYC Irish rock band Black 47. His hit Broadway musical Paradise Square, which Larry conceived and cowrote the book for, made its debut on April 2022. Larry is currently completing work on his next Broadway musical, “All the Rage.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Drive through the Night: Selected Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
