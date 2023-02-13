Author Kyrelle Harris’s New Book, "The Stage Play Collection of Kyrelle Harris," is a Book of Plays That Are Meant to Grab the Reader’s Attention and Excite All Audience
Recent release “The Stage Play Collection of Kyrelle Harris,” from Covenant Books author Kyrelle Harris, contains a collection of plays that can be acted out by children or teens and adults.
Milwaukee, WI, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kyrelle Harris has completed his new book, “The Stage Play Collection of Kyrelle Harris”: a riveting collection of plays, mostly related to Kyrelle’s experiences throughout his lifetime.
For instance, in “Duke Harry,” Harry is substituted for Harold Bowie, which is his real father’s name. This play is about his relationship with his father. Kyrelle says he has obtained the gift of rhyming and writing genetically from his late grandmother, Pearline Tardy. He is keeping the legacy alive. He also says the drive and motivation came from his mother, Dorothy Harris.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyrelle Harris’s new book includes plays such as “Love Out Loud,” “Long Lost Lament,” “Of Bosom’s Stupor,” “The Haveli,” and many others.
The plays contain fascinating rhyming meant to delight and entertain readers and audiences.
Readers can purchase “The Stage Play Collection of Kyrelle Harris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
For instance, in “Duke Harry,” Harry is substituted for Harold Bowie, which is his real father’s name. This play is about his relationship with his father. Kyrelle says he has obtained the gift of rhyming and writing genetically from his late grandmother, Pearline Tardy. He is keeping the legacy alive. He also says the drive and motivation came from his mother, Dorothy Harris.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyrelle Harris’s new book includes plays such as “Love Out Loud,” “Long Lost Lament,” “Of Bosom’s Stupor,” “The Haveli,” and many others.
The plays contain fascinating rhyming meant to delight and entertain readers and audiences.
Readers can purchase “The Stage Play Collection of Kyrelle Harris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories