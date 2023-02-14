Author Keling Moseley Stewart’s New Book, "A Stamp of Approval," is a True Story of Keling Moseley Stewart’s Life, Faith, Enduring Struggles, and the Power of Prayer
Recent release “A Stamp of Approval,” from Covenant Books author Keling Moseley Stewart, is based on the many experiences the author has encountered in her life that have made her the person she is today.
Goodyear, AZ, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keling Moseley Stewart has completed her new book, “A Stamp of Approval”: an impactful memoir that shares the author’s journey through life and her endless faith in God.
Stewart writes, “Thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ and the divine Counselor, the Holy Spirit, for allowing me this opportunity to express myself in writing this book. I would like to thank my children for the headaches and heartaches they have given me. I would like to thank my daughter, Sonia, and her friends. To Claire, I thank you for purchasing a tire for my car when I needed one. To Mrs. Kennedy, thank you for all you have done for this family, also for the television set which you allowed me to keep for as long as I could. Holly, thank you for all your help financially and otherwise. To Lynn, many thanks for all you have done for Sonia. You are awesome. To my dearest friend Cathy who always seemed to know in her heart when I was badly in need of help. Erica, we are grateful to you for your help and friendship. Last but not the least, my dear friend Millie, you are a wonderful friend. And to the many friends that have helped us along the way, I thank you all. May God bless you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keling Moseley Stewart’s new book invites readers to follow along on the author’s triumphant journey of overcoming obstacles.
Readers can purchase “A Stamp of Approval” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
