Author Aimée Fador’s New Book, "Healing Words," is a Moving, Emotional Story That Discusses Timely Issues Through the Transformative Lens of Faith
Recent release “Healing Words,” from Covenant Books author Aimée Fador, is a story of friendship, vulnerability, concerns, frustrations, and fears while navigating all that is happening in the country and this world intermingled with a love for the nation, the incredible result of truth-filled communication, and the power of prayer.
Sullivan, NH, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aimée Fador, an avid reader with an old soul, has completed her new book, “Healing Words”: a meaningful work that addresses poignant issues and emphasizes the importance of faith.
Aimée Fador is a new author who dreams of creating treasures for years to come. Aimee, her husband Steve, and their children, Liam and Gianna, all born and raised New Englanders, spent a brief period living on the Georgia coast. It was during this time spent in the Low Country this book came to fruition, before heading back to their home in New England. Authenticity and morality are prominent pillars in Aimée’s professional and personal life. She is not shy in sharing her emotions, her compassion, her loyalty, and her walk in faith. Aimée weaves her beliefs and her passions throughout the journey she takes her readers on. It is a journey that is both tangible and relatable for all ages, especially at a time when love, faith, and healing words are needed by all.
Aimée writes, “Please do not let the noise of the world keep us from hearing Your voice. I want You to show me how to take the person I am, the person You want me to be, and help me to do all I can in my life for a purpose greater than myself. I think there is evil at play right now and You, and You alone, are the answer. Please help our nation turn to You. Let a revival come upon this world and let all of us who give our lives to You and invite the Holy Spirit to reside in us, do everything while giving You full praise.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aimée Fador’s new book contains illustrations by Michele Snell, who was born and raised in New York. She has resided in Savannah, Georgia since 1996. She is an accomplished muralist and has many murals in commercial, public, and residential establishments. She is also known for the local sceneries and wildlife she captures in oils on canvas, as well as her popularity in creating lifelike pet portraits.
Readers can purchase “Healing Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
