Author Elise Campbell’s New Book, "From The Beginning," is a Compelling Story That Follows One Young Woman's Journey to Discover Love and Happiness, No Matter What
Recent release “From The Beginning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elise Campbell, is a stunning and engaging story of a young woman, who longs to encounter love in her life. Through heartache and failures, Elise finds her ideas of love challenged, and discovers that there can be many kinds of love throughout one's life, but all of them are vital.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elise Campbell has completed her new book, “From The Beginning”: a gripping and thought-provoking tale that follows a young woman named Elise on her journey to find love and keep it within her heart forever.
“True love is not magical,” writes Campbell. “It is hard work. When you lose your first love, it haunts you forever. So find love. Hang on to it. Work at it. This is about a young woman’s determination to love and be loved. Sometimes you have more than one love: the one you are meant to be with and the one who lives forever in your soul.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elise Campbell’s powerful novel will capture the hearts of readers as they discover the true power of love and its many forms along with Elise. This unforgettable character-driven drama will keep readers spellbound and dare them to ponder their own preconceived notions on love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “From The Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
