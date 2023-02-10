Author Elise Campbell’s New Book, "From The Beginning," is a Compelling Story That Follows One Young Woman's Journey to Discover Love and Happiness, No Matter What

Recent release “From The Beginning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elise Campbell, is a stunning and engaging story of a young woman, who longs to encounter love in her life. Through heartache and failures, Elise finds her ideas of love challenged, and discovers that there can be many kinds of love throughout one's life, but all of them are vital.