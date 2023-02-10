Author Alita Griffin’s New Book, "Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence," is a Profound Story That Details the Author's Childhood Abuse and How She Managed to Heal

Recent release “Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence: Book One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alita Griffin, is an eye-opening autobiographical account of the author's childhood abuse, and how she managed to move forward through the lasting effects by turning towards God and loved ones to heal her damaged soul.