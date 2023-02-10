Author Alita Griffin’s New Book, "Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence," is a Profound Story That Details the Author's Childhood Abuse and How She Managed to Heal
Recent release “Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence: Book One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alita Griffin, is an eye-opening autobiographical account of the author's childhood abuse, and how she managed to move forward through the lasting effects by turning towards God and loved ones to heal her damaged soul.
Medford, MA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alita Griffin has completed her new book, “Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence: Book One”: a captivating and revealing memoir that explores the abuse endured by the author as a child and the lasting impact it left on her years later.
“I’m writing this book based upon how I dealt with my own childhood trauma and how it affected every aspect of my life growing up,” writes Griffin. “I allowed evil to dominate and control my entire childhood, never experiencing normalcy or a healthy lifestyle. My entire childhood was robbed from me. I always prayed and begged God to save me or take me home with him. I expressed myself very aggressively in certain parts of my book. I experienced physical, sexual, and emotional abuse that impacted my life negatively for many years. This is how I coped using vulgar and inappropriate language toward the beast, never vocalizing or expressed my hurt, pain, and fear. I always internalized my inner deepest thoughts. I felt like when I called him all kind of filthy names helped me cope some. My mouth was getting out of hand if he only knew how I really felt, only asking God deep inside myself, ‘Why, God, do I speak this way?’ I knew it was wrong. However, it gave me great relief to call him the worst names, knowing I was dealing with a crazed animal.
“My first book talks about a toddler learning survival skills at an early age of three and wondering if I would live another day. The abuse continued into my mid-teenage years. But the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse stopped because he was gone. The years of abuse affected me deep into my early twenties. I am writing this book to inform you that I am a survivor of a horrific case of child abuse. These tragedies I want to share with others of how I survived! My story is to be shared with any reader who wants to read about a child that endured years of torment and torture. My message is to empower any victim that suffered from abuse in their lives and help them move forward. I’m writing to help inform others of how abuse affects a child or anyone. Never allow evil to over triumph God and love!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alita Griffin’s harrowing tale is one that many have experienced firsthand, but few are able to seek out help for. A raw and honest look at child abuse and how it is allowed to continue, Griffin takes readers on a poignant journey that follows how the abuse continued to affect her and encouraged other victims of abuse to not give up hope that their situation can change.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I’m writing this book based upon how I dealt with my own childhood trauma and how it affected every aspect of my life growing up,” writes Griffin. “I allowed evil to dominate and control my entire childhood, never experiencing normalcy or a healthy lifestyle. My entire childhood was robbed from me. I always prayed and begged God to save me or take me home with him. I expressed myself very aggressively in certain parts of my book. I experienced physical, sexual, and emotional abuse that impacted my life negatively for many years. This is how I coped using vulgar and inappropriate language toward the beast, never vocalizing or expressed my hurt, pain, and fear. I always internalized my inner deepest thoughts. I felt like when I called him all kind of filthy names helped me cope some. My mouth was getting out of hand if he only knew how I really felt, only asking God deep inside myself, ‘Why, God, do I speak this way?’ I knew it was wrong. However, it gave me great relief to call him the worst names, knowing I was dealing with a crazed animal.
“My first book talks about a toddler learning survival skills at an early age of three and wondering if I would live another day. The abuse continued into my mid-teenage years. But the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse stopped because he was gone. The years of abuse affected me deep into my early twenties. I am writing this book to inform you that I am a survivor of a horrific case of child abuse. These tragedies I want to share with others of how I survived! My story is to be shared with any reader who wants to read about a child that endured years of torment and torture. My message is to empower any victim that suffered from abuse in their lives and help them move forward. I’m writing to help inform others of how abuse affects a child or anyone. Never allow evil to over triumph God and love!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alita Griffin’s harrowing tale is one that many have experienced firsthand, but few are able to seek out help for. A raw and honest look at child abuse and how it is allowed to continue, Griffin takes readers on a poignant journey that follows how the abuse continued to affect her and encouraged other victims of abuse to not give up hope that their situation can change.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Daddy's Little Whore Has Broken Her Silence: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories