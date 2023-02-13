Author Shayla Faulkner’s New Book, "Dawn of Transcendence," is the Exhilarating Story of a Teenager Who Discovers Her Destiny and Must Accept Her Fate as a Supreme Being
Recent release “Dawn of Transcendence,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shayla Faulkner, is a riveting tale that centers around a teenager named Braden whose life is forever changed when strange instances begin to occur. Discovering her hidden supernatural nature as a Daemon, Braden will have to navigate the world of being a teenager while fighting against a terrifying evil force.
Stafford, VA, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shayla Faulkner has completed her new book, “Dawn of Transcendence”: a gripping fantasy adventure of a young teenager who discovers her supernatural destiny, and the dark being who will tempt her fate.
“While recovering from a devastating heartbreak, Braden tries to navigate through the trials and tribulations of teenage life,” writes Faulkner. “Unfortunately, things get thrown upside down when strange, unsettling occurrences begin to happen. Her ailments are not typical growing pains but of a provoking supernatural nature. Caught in the throes of who she wants to be versus who she was foretold to be, Braden struggles to fully grasp her true nature of being a Daemon, a supreme being. Indecisive of the uncertain journey ahead, her teetering constitution is rocked by a dark belligerent force that she soon discovers is deeply entwined with her fickle destiny.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shayla Faulkner’s stunning tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Braden draws upon her inner courage to navigate her new world in this captivating supernatural coming-of-age story. Drawing on her years of imaginary world-building and natural talent for storytelling, Faulkner weaves an intricate plot that is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the thrilling finale, leaving them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dawn of Transcendence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
