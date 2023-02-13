Author Shayla Faulkner’s New Book, "Dawn of Transcendence," is the Exhilarating Story of a Teenager Who Discovers Her Destiny and Must Accept Her Fate as a Supreme Being

Recent release “Dawn of Transcendence,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shayla Faulkner, is a riveting tale that centers around a teenager named Braden whose life is forever changed when strange instances begin to occur. Discovering her hidden supernatural nature as a Daemon, Braden will have to navigate the world of being a teenager while fighting against a terrifying evil force.