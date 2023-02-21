Chung Lip, MPH, CHES, BS, BSN, RN’s New Book, “HERS," Details the Author's Childhood Growing Up in Cambodia and the Sacrifices His Mother Made for Him and His Siblings
Collingdale, PA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chung Lip, MPH, CHES, BS, BSN, RN, who is originally from Cambodia and graduated from Columbia University with a master of public health, majoring in population and family health with a focus in infectious disease epidemiology, has completed his most recent book, “HERS”: a captivating memoir that details the author’s childhood growing up in Cambodia, the life of his mother and siblings, and his journey to America to pursue his education.
“It has been over ten years since I left Cambodia,” writes Lip. “Not a day has passed I don’t think of the alternative of my life if I was not given the opportunity to leave, to have a family, and to have the education I do today. My life journey was unique, yet I am not the only one who experienced incredible hardship. I was one of the millions of children around the world who had the potential to make a difference if only they were given the opportunity to do so. This book is about the true story of one of these unknown children who was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to change not only his life but others around him in ways he had never imagined possible. I did not write this book for me but for all the children whose lives and experiences are unknown and unheard of to the world because they do not have the privilege of knowledge and opportunity to tell their stories.
“You and I, just like our life stories, don’t have to be beautiful because we are real. Over the years, I found that sharing my life journey with those who are willing to accept me for who I am have been a tremendous help for me to cope with all that I went through. This story is one of the countless others that someone has yet to share. Whether it is through word of mouth or written scripts, I hope that my story finds its way to your heart and inspires you to share yours. I thank you for reading this memoir from the beginning to the end. It has been a privilege to be in my position, to be able to voice myself, and to be heard.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chung Lip, MPH, CHES, BS, BSN, RN ’s book is pieced together from multiple journal entries made by the author throughout the years, compiled to honor the life of his mother and her sacrifices in raising seven children. Honest and deeply personal, Lip crafts an intimate journey through his life that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion and inspire them to reflect upon their own stories of struggles and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “HERS” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It has been over ten years since I left Cambodia,” writes Lip. “Not a day has passed I don’t think of the alternative of my life if I was not given the opportunity to leave, to have a family, and to have the education I do today. My life journey was unique, yet I am not the only one who experienced incredible hardship. I was one of the millions of children around the world who had the potential to make a difference if only they were given the opportunity to do so. This book is about the true story of one of these unknown children who was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to change not only his life but others around him in ways he had never imagined possible. I did not write this book for me but for all the children whose lives and experiences are unknown and unheard of to the world because they do not have the privilege of knowledge and opportunity to tell their stories.
“You and I, just like our life stories, don’t have to be beautiful because we are real. Over the years, I found that sharing my life journey with those who are willing to accept me for who I am have been a tremendous help for me to cope with all that I went through. This story is one of the countless others that someone has yet to share. Whether it is through word of mouth or written scripts, I hope that my story finds its way to your heart and inspires you to share yours. I thank you for reading this memoir from the beginning to the end. It has been a privilege to be in my position, to be able to voice myself, and to be heard.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chung Lip, MPH, CHES, BS, BSN, RN ’s book is pieced together from multiple journal entries made by the author throughout the years, compiled to honor the life of his mother and her sacrifices in raising seven children. Honest and deeply personal, Lip crafts an intimate journey through his life that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion and inspire them to reflect upon their own stories of struggles and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “HERS” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories