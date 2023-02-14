Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Turns 15
From the opening of its original location, Katie’s Pizzeria, to today, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria celebrates 15 years of hard work and dedication from its family and team members. As a “thank you” for the support from the St. Louis community, both the Rock Hill and Town & Country locations will feature special menu items from February 8th to February 14th.
Saint Louis, MO, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This St. Louis Staple Celebrates a Milestone Anniversary
From the opening of its original location, Katie’s Pizzeria, to today, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria celebrates 15 years of hard work and dedication from its family and team members. As a “thank you” for the support from the St. Louis community, both the Rock Hill and Town & Country locations will feature special menu items from February 8th to February 14th.
On the official anniversary, February 8th, guests may treat themselves to complimentary tiramisu and a celebratory glass of Prosecco for those 21 years or older. From February 8th to February 14th, guests may also try two limited-time menu items: the off-menu Caviar Spaghetti and an original Katie’s Pizzeria menu item, Tre Amici Pizza.
· Caviar Spaghetti – spaghetti pasta, lemon butter, and caviar
· Original Tre Amici Pizza – San Marzano red sauce, chili flakes, fior di latte mozzarella, speck, sopressata, pancetta, and parmigiano Reggiano
A lot can happen in 15 years, but Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is still evolving without an end in sight.
“Restaurant years are like dog years. Multiply by seven,” says Co-Owner and Executive Chef at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, Katie Lee Collier. "It’s a tough business. We’ve been through many wins and even more struggles, and while it feels like a few lifetimes, it also feels like we are just getting started.”
At 24, Lee-Collier created the business plan for Katie’s Pizzeria with a dream to bring hand-made, in-house artisan and Neapolitan pizza to St. Louis. Under the ownership of her father, Tom Lee, on February 8, 2008, Katie’s Pizzeria opened its doors on 6611 Clayton Road in the Demun neighborhood.
Katie’s Pizzeria’s fresh, artisan-style pizzas and hospitality made it a St. Louis staple until its doors closed in 2017, allowing Tom Lee to retire.
Katie worked at Katie’s Pizzeria for five years, learning the ins and outs of owning and running a restaurant until she and her husband/business partner, Ted Collier, decided it was time to branch out.
The two wanted to expand the menu Katie curated for the original location, which wasn’t possible with Katie’s Pizzeria’s tiny kitchen and lack of wood-burning ovens. The endeavor included adding a pasta menu based on old-world preparation mixed with fresh and modern techniques.
After raising the necessary funds, Katie and Ted opened Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Rock Hill location in 2013, which saw Katie’s Pizzeria evolve into an Italian restaurant and bar specializing in modern interpretations of regional Italian cuisine created with local, seasonal ingredients.
In 2017, just four years after opening the Rock Hill location, Katie and Ted opened a second location in Town & Country. It features the same menu as its Rock Hill counterpart and even uses some of the original tables from Katie’s Pizzeria.
A new Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria location will also open in Ballpark Village in the Spring of 2023.
The years have brought challenges, but Katie and Ted faced them all head-on.
COVID-19 rocked the world’s way of life. Countless businesses suffered, but Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria was determined to help its team members get through those unprecedented times.
The restaurant acted fast. In March 2020, it began selling frozen pizzas made in-house from scratch with the same team of chefs. The launch of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s frozen pizzas was a success that kept both locations open and saved over 100 jobs.
By August 2021, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s frozen headquarters had opened to accommodate the high demand.
You can pick up a Katie’s Frozen Pizza at any Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria location or purchase them at your nearest Dierbergs.
Katie Lee Collier and Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has won many awards since opening, such as:
· Sauce Magazine
o Chef of the Year – 2017, 2018
o Editor’s Pick – 2017
· Feast Magazine
o Chef of the Year – 2017
o Best Pizza – 2016, 2018
o Best Pasta – 2016, 2018
· St. Louis Dispatch
o Ian Froeb’s St. Louis 100 List – 2017, 2018, 2019
· St. Louis Magazine
o A-List Awards, Chef/Owner of the Year – 2017
o Best Restaurant – 2016
· Ladue News
o Platinum List 2021 Winners: Food and Beverage – 1st Place
o Platinum Awards: Best Pizza – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
· St. Louis Business Journal
o 40 Under 40 – Class of 2016
· Esquire Network’s “The Next Great Burger”
o Katie Lee Collier won her episode with her “Ciao Bella Burger,” landing her in the finale.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available.
