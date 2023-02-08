The Nour Group is Excited to Announce David Nour’s Book, "Relationship Economics, 3rd Edition" (Wiley, 2023), a Guide to Personal & Professional Success

The Nour Group, Inc. announces the release of “Relationship Economics, 3rd Edition,” by Managing Partner David Nour. This completely rewritten edition is a comprehensive guide that offers an in-depth look at the principles of building and maintaining business relationships in the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape. The book is a must-read for every business professional looking to take their career or business performance to the next level.