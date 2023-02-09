PH Hession Enterprise – Global Economic Outlook Improves
A recent report by analysts at PH Hession Enterprise has been welcomed by investors as it predicts an improvement in the health of the global economy.
Taipei City, Taiwan, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Asian-based investment house PH Hession Enterprise have released a report showing that the prospects for the global economy this year and next may be less bad than initially feared.
The report warned that while the global economic outlook will be plagued by high inflation and less than optimal growth in 2023, it will likely fare better than initially anticipated.
Other factors contributing to the troubled economic outlook are the fallout of the war in Ukraine, soaring interest rates and spiking prices.
The report went on to note that fears that natural gas supplies would be constrained in Europe due to the conflict in Ukraine had so far appeared to be unfounded. However, the higher energy prices seen in 2022 will continue to affect inflation rates this year.
Analysts at PH Hession Enterprise believe that although inflation will remain high in most developed economies, it is beginning to fall and should continue to do so in 2023.
The more optimistic outlook can be attributed largely to the reopening of China’s economy after it abandoned its harsh zero-COVID policy.
“While China’s recovery from COVID disruptions remains fragile, the reopening of its economy will certainly spur global growth and this is much needed,” said Mr. Chin-Lung Toh, CFO at PH Hession Enterprise.
PH Hession analysts believe the global economy will expand by 3% this year. This is an increase of 0.2% on their earlier predictions.
