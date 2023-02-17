Gamefresco - Discover and Collect 2D Game Assets
Gamefresco, a new artist generated game graphic sharing and creation platform, announced its beta launch on 1st February 2023. Gamefresco provides a new way of creating 2D games, mobile games and web games, and offers a collection of high-quality game assets, including icons, characters, environments and backgrounds, and more to come.
Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gamefresco Launches New Platform for Artists and Game Developers.
Gamefresco, a new artist generated game graphic sharing and creation platform, announced its beta launch on 1st February 2023. Gamefresco provides a new way of sharing collections of high-quality game assets, including icons, characters, environments and backgrounds, and more.
With Gamefresco, game developers and artists can discover, collect, and share game assets from game artists everywhere. They can form their collections of custom game assets from various artists and speed up their game development time. Artists can also upload their own game assets to be discovered and used by game developers, providing exposure for their work.
"We are thrilled to launch Gamefresco and bring a new level of creativity and collaboration to the game development community," said David Ying, founder of Gamefresco. "With our platform, game developers and artists can access a vast collection of high-quality game assets and collaborate with other artists to create truly unique and exciting games."
Gamefresco is accessible to everyone and provides an easy-to-use platform for both game developers and artists. With Gamefresco, users can easily find and download the game assets they need to quickly prototype their games and speed up their development time.
For more information, visit www.gamefresco.com.
Gamefresco, a new artist generated game graphic sharing and creation platform, announced its beta launch on 1st February 2023. Gamefresco provides a new way of sharing collections of high-quality game assets, including icons, characters, environments and backgrounds, and more.
With Gamefresco, game developers and artists can discover, collect, and share game assets from game artists everywhere. They can form their collections of custom game assets from various artists and speed up their game development time. Artists can also upload their own game assets to be discovered and used by game developers, providing exposure for their work.
"We are thrilled to launch Gamefresco and bring a new level of creativity and collaboration to the game development community," said David Ying, founder of Gamefresco. "With our platform, game developers and artists can access a vast collection of high-quality game assets and collaborate with other artists to create truly unique and exciting games."
Gamefresco is accessible to everyone and provides an easy-to-use platform for both game developers and artists. With Gamefresco, users can easily find and download the game assets they need to quickly prototype their games and speed up their development time.
For more information, visit www.gamefresco.com.
Contact
GamefrescoContact
David Ying
+61478667888
www.gamefresco.com
David Ying
+61478667888
www.gamefresco.com
Categories