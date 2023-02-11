AppsTek Corp Announces Appointment of Rahul Sudeep as Director – Marketing
Dallas, TX, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek Corp is glad to announce the appointment of Mr. Rahul Sudeep as Director - Marketing. In this role, he will be driving strategic Marketing activities with his team in Hyderabad, India.
Rahul enables enterprises to build success stories and become industry thought leaders by achieving their missions. Holding a track record of developing and deploying strategic and tactical marketing plans, designing and launching integrated multi-channel campaigns, building brands and directing cross-functional, multinational teams and external agencies to revenue-generating success.
With over 12 years of B2B enterprise-level marketing experience in building go-to-market plans for SaaS products and delivering market fit analysis and new market enablement spanning across North America, LATAM, Australia, and Africa, Rahul has helped companies establish market presence through industry recognition, net-new account acquisition, channel partnerships, and brand loyalty.
On the commencement of his new role, Rahul says, “AppsTek Corp, having the amazing clientele and capabilities, the goal is to build the Brand as a one-stop-solution for digital transformation/digital engineering. There is a lot of potential with ImageVision and IntelOps – these solutions are the need of the hour. Tapping the market now will help the company become an industry leader. Looking forward to collaborating with the amazing team here at AppsTek Corp and let’s together take this company to the next level!”
With his effective leadership, Rahul will inspire the marketing team at AppsTek Corp to achieve great results and foster their professional growth.
About AppsTek Corp
AppsTek Corp, a global IT services organization, is committed to providing high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, the company offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek Corp is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India, Canada, and UAE.
Contact
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
