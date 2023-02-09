3M to Showcase Its Latest Thinsulate Insulation Products Alongside Innovators Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris
Paris, France, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 3M will showcase its latest insulation textile innovations including 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation and 3M™ Thinsulate™ Xerogel Insulation alongside Sunfeng Textile and Rico Lee at Première Vision Paris, which takes place Feb. 7-9 at Paris Nord Villepinte. Première Vision Paris is a fashion-focused show for buyers, brands, and other creative professionals to source the best raw materials in the industry. The companies will be co-located at stand 6M23.
“3M continuously innovates Thinsulate products that not only deliver performance in terms of warmth and durability, but also adapt to a variety of outerwear manufacturing applications for design versatility,” said Melissa Blakely, 3M Thinsulate global portfolio director. “We also provide a range of recycled content options that are certified by the Bluesign® System, OEKO-TEX®, and The Global Recycled Standard. We are well-positioned to help outwear brands meet the growing demands of socially conscious consumers who also expect style, quality and performance.”
3M Thinsulate Flowable Featherless Insulation is a lightweight, high-loft synthetic insulation ideal for use in puffy garments as a down alternative. Comprised of at least 80% recycled content, it is specially designed to be flowable for easy application to apparel using a variety of filling machines and easily shaped to fill garments’ unique quilting channels. It also offers a high wash durability, meaning it can maintain its thermal performance even after laundering.
3M Thinsulate Xerogel Insulation fuses 60% post-consumer recycled material with xerogel, an ultralight solid that’s notable for its ability to retain warmth even when compressed. Designed primarily for boots and gloves, it is proven to be 20 times more breathable and almost twice as warm as legacy 3M Thinsulate Insulation products designed for footwear. The product also offers ease of application at the mill level due to its low dusting, flexibility, and minimal breakage.
At Premiere Vision Paris, Rico Lee, a Shanghai-based fashion designer who believes in leveraging technology to combine function and fashion, will display jackets featuring 3M Thinsulate products used in a variety of design applications, and Sunfeng Textile products, including its new NYGEO™ and recently launched AirShift™ textiles.
“We are thrilled with this opportunity to exhibit alongside Sunfeng Textiles and Rico Lee at Premiere Vision Paris. This high-end textiles show is a wonderful opportunity for sourcing experts with influential fashion brands from around the world to see first-hand the versatility of 3M Thinsulate products for potential use in a variety of fashionable outwear design applications,” Blakely said.
For sales and/or further details on 3M’s complete line of textile innovations, please contact Totti Liang at tliang2@mmm.com, Joanne Lin at jlin26@mmm.com or Stephanie Picht at spicht@mmm.com.
For details on Sunfeng, please contact Sales1@sunfengtex.com or visit www.sunfengtex.com.
To learn more design by Rico Lee, please contact ricolee@yiisii.com or visit www.ricloee.com.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.
Contact
Clove Hitch Inc.Contact
Tony Valtos
847-732-8703
www.clovehitchinc.com
Tony Valtos
847-732-8703
www.clovehitchinc.com
