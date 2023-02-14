Author Michael Sims’s New Book, "Broken Pieces," is a Captivating Drama About Spencer, a World-Renowned Lawyer Facing Life Obstacles to Get the Job Done
Recent release “Broken Pieces,” from Covenant Books author Michael Sims, introduces Spencer, who grew up in a middle-class environment with both parents. However, he is faced with obstacles that he does not fully understand.
Chicago, IL, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Sims, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, has completed his new book, “Broken Pieces”: a compelling novel that follows Spencer, who is known for getting the job done whatever the cost.
Spencer understands that friends are important and is keenly aware that his college buddies provide him with a feeling of belonging, bring fun and laughter, lend an extra hand, offer emotional support, and give guidance when he needs it. However, Spencer doesn’t realize that their influence goes well beyond the moment. Spencer’s identity is further shaped by his close friends and the women he has dated. However, his humility does take a toll on his relationships with the people in his life. He doesn’t try to be vindictive with situations that occur in his life, but in the end, he has to take a stance.
Sims writes, “At the table, the guys were all laughing and high-fiving each other. The fellas prepared to pick up Omar at the airport. They rented a four-bedroom beach resort duplex condominium with ocean-view rooms and a large patio for their after-party celebrations. While Derrick was still putting his clothes on, Spencer and Ricardo exited the building to get the car. The guys started to get irritated with Derrick because he was taking too long.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Sims’s new book reminds readers that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.
Author Michael Sims invites readers to cheer Spencer on, cry on his behalf, and relate to many of the life experiences he encounters in the book.
Readers can purchase “Broken Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Spencer understands that friends are important and is keenly aware that his college buddies provide him with a feeling of belonging, bring fun and laughter, lend an extra hand, offer emotional support, and give guidance when he needs it. However, Spencer doesn’t realize that their influence goes well beyond the moment. Spencer’s identity is further shaped by his close friends and the women he has dated. However, his humility does take a toll on his relationships with the people in his life. He doesn’t try to be vindictive with situations that occur in his life, but in the end, he has to take a stance.
Sims writes, “At the table, the guys were all laughing and high-fiving each other. The fellas prepared to pick up Omar at the airport. They rented a four-bedroom beach resort duplex condominium with ocean-view rooms and a large patio for their after-party celebrations. While Derrick was still putting his clothes on, Spencer and Ricardo exited the building to get the car. The guys started to get irritated with Derrick because he was taking too long.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Sims’s new book reminds readers that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.
Author Michael Sims invites readers to cheer Spencer on, cry on his behalf, and relate to many of the life experiences he encounters in the book.
Readers can purchase “Broken Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories