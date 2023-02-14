Author Kennedy Stone’s New Book, "Illusory Adventures," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel About a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Life-Changing Journey
Recent release “Illusory Adventures,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kennedy Stone, is an empowering coming-of-age story told through the action-packed lens of fantasy fiction.
Urbandale, IA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kennedy Stone, an Iowan who loves everything fantasy, has completed her new book, “Illusory Adventures”: an imaginative work of fantasy fiction that introduces Noname, a hated citizen of Elikai.
Noname has no control over her status, which was given to her by her parents. Living only with her older sister Malone, she attempts to find the answers while trying to restore respect to her family’s name, even if the kingdom is collapsing around her. No matter what stands in her way, she will take every chance to prove her worth. Powerful allies and enemies alike will watch as the youth change and figure out the secrets they have kept under wraps for years. Traveling throughout all the levels of society, she will discover that monsters come in all shapes and sizes. In the brightest whites and darkest blacks, as well as everything in between, Noname’s eye-opening journey will test her strength, her magic, and her mind. She must succeed in her adventure and be quick about it. Either that or nothing in her life will ever be the same.
Whether it be anime and manga, video games, or Western cartoons, stories involving magical settings have been a point of inspiration for author Kennedy Stone. She is a soft-spoken girl with a wild side that only comes out around certain people. Spending time with her dog, Gertrude, along with her many fish tanks and gecko habitats, is the main way she relaxes. Her strong belief that everyone is deserving of respect and happiness drives her to write creatively and journalistically. She started this book in 2018, with the original concept coming even before that, and designed the characters herself. She hopes her story will inspire others to have hope for the world and spark a desire to change it for the better.
Stone writes, “Noname was completely sure that she, and her sister, had the worst set of circumstances in the kingdom. They were public enemy number one. They barely had enough money to stay on their level, and now they were being called to the royal palace, which she knew couldn’t mean anything good. The only occurrences of the royal council calling individuals to the palace were when someone had committed an extreme crime, or at least those were the only ones she had heard of. No one, however, knew what exactly happened to people when they went into this place. Since the dark times started, civilians knew there were punishments for crime, but what those punishments were was anyone’s guess. People may not like the council, but they could do whatever they want, including making people ‘disappear,’ since people who get called in are rarely heard of again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kennedy Stone’s electrifying tale follows Noname as she discovers that one person might be the key to solving the problems no one else sees.
