Author Joseph Lawler’s New Book, "Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts," Follows the Author as He Experiences Astral Visions That Reveal Truths About the Physical World
Recent release “Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Lawler, is a captivating assortment of moments from the author's life that document the many sights and dreams the author has encountered through various astral visions over the course of the past twenty years.
Wichita, KS, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Lawler has completed his new book, “Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts”: a fascinating account of the dreams and visions experienced by the author throughout his life, and the profound effect they’ve had on him and his worldview.
“This is basically a story of my awareness through some kind of a portal, where time and space, can be traveled through by a person or some part of a person, and my encounters of going through the particular portal or portals,” writes Lawler.
“I try to relay to the reader every facet of my experiences, and for a catalog period of over 20 years. And if it weren’t for the astral consciousness that I was understanding by finding books in the library on the particular subject, I might not have been able to improve my ability on the matter. The astral realm set some kind of basis to me which was defined to the undefined and now this new frontier can be solidly entered by mankind to find insights. This is no new subject. From bible times to the days of old, these encounters have been witnessed and noted, and all the reader needs to do, is take a sincere effort to condition themselves for these experiences maybe. Just like the old saying, ‘If you don’t succeed at first, try again.’ This book is not necessarily designed to improve the individual of a social standing, but by reading it, they might be able to keep peace with themselves. In regard to diet, I would not suggest eating or drinking anything that is poison. Are you ready to read this book?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Lawler’s exhilarating tale will take readers on an incredible and unforgettable ride as they explore the fascinating experiences Lawler has encountered through each journey through the astral realm. Lawler weaves a spellbinding tale that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, ready to discover all that the author witnessed.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
