Author Richard Weter’s New Book, "The New Marshal in Town," is a Thrilling Mystery Novel That Follows the Adventures of Ex-Navy SEAL Brody Rockland
Recent release “The New Marshal in Town,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Weter, introduces Brody Rockland, who retired from the military with a war-related injury. Not wanting his talents to be wasted, he takes up the torch against criminals by joining the U.S. Marshals Services.
Branson West, MO, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Weter, who spent thirty years in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “The New Marshal in Town”: an exciting and intriguing mystery novel that follows Brody Rockland, Stationed in Washington, DC. It doesn’t take him long to run afoul of the Russian mob and become an impediment to their existence. While things were heating up for Rockland in Washington, a disreputable federal judge goes missing from the Eastern Federal District out of New Orleans, Louisiana. The director uses the opportunity to test Rockland’s skills while in Louisiana searching for the missing judge. At the same time, giving Washington a cooling-off period.
Rockland, single, handsome, and rich, with skills for making things right, must prove his worth in a new environment while learning the ways of people as foreign to him as the Afghan tribesmen he previously lived with and fought beside. Rockland soon realizes he must fall back on his training as a Navy SEAL to carry him through the tough spots, including the women in his life, particularly a lovely Cajun deputy sheriff whom Rockland develops feelings for. Of course, there is more at stake than just the ladies. There is a crime to solve, a judge to rescue, and evil people to deal with, including the Russian mob.
Weter writes, “Once the administrative wheels began rolling, it didn’t take long for them to find a crisis to test his skills and his newly appointed position as a special investigator for the U.S. Marshals Service. It also worked to get him out of town and the crosshairs of the Russian mob that he had so recently angered. His new job contained one perk. He was now on equal footing with chief deputies who are routinely in supervisory positions, running offices all over the country. That meant he got to run his own show, more freedom, and more responsibility at the same pay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Weter’s unpredictable tale takes readers through Rockland’s adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “The New Marshal in Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Rockland, single, handsome, and rich, with skills for making things right, must prove his worth in a new environment while learning the ways of people as foreign to him as the Afghan tribesmen he previously lived with and fought beside. Rockland soon realizes he must fall back on his training as a Navy SEAL to carry him through the tough spots, including the women in his life, particularly a lovely Cajun deputy sheriff whom Rockland develops feelings for. Of course, there is more at stake than just the ladies. There is a crime to solve, a judge to rescue, and evil people to deal with, including the Russian mob.
Weter writes, “Once the administrative wheels began rolling, it didn’t take long for them to find a crisis to test his skills and his newly appointed position as a special investigator for the U.S. Marshals Service. It also worked to get him out of town and the crosshairs of the Russian mob that he had so recently angered. His new job contained one perk. He was now on equal footing with chief deputies who are routinely in supervisory positions, running offices all over the country. That meant he got to run his own show, more freedom, and more responsibility at the same pay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Weter’s unpredictable tale takes readers through Rockland’s adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “The New Marshal in Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories