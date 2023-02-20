Author Richard Weter’s New Book, "The New Marshal in Town," is a Thrilling Mystery Novel That Follows the Adventures of Ex-Navy SEAL Brody Rockland

Recent release “The New Marshal in Town,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Weter, introduces Brody Rockland, who retired from the military with a war-related injury. Not wanting his talents to be wasted, he takes up the torch against criminals by joining the U.S. Marshals Services.