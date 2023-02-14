Judy Feinerman’s New Book, "What's the Story for Today? Who Loves You Best," Contains Interactive Summaries of the World's Most Memorable Children's Tales
Bayside, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Judy Feinerman, a loving grandmother who lives with her husband in New York, has completed her most recent book, “What's the Story for Today? Who Loves You Best”: an overview of well-known and celebrated children’s tales for parents, guardians, and young readers to discuss and connect with over.
“What's the Story for Today? Who Loves You Best” is the creation of renowned international child psychologist Judy Feinerman, who graduated from the School of Clinical Psychology Eotvos Lorand University, Budapest, and has lectured in universities across Europe. She is also the author of “Do You Have a Problem with Your Child?” which is a recommended book in many European universities for teachers that gives readers an understanding of different behaviors.
“This interactive and distinctively insightful interpretation of the world’s most famous children’s stories will help you and your family have a strong and special bond, where fiction, fun, and reality create the ultimate family experience,” writes Feinerman.
Published by Fulton Books, Judy Feinerman’s book is a continuation of the author’s “What’s the Story for Today?” book series and provides study questions and the tools needed for parents and guardians to explore each tale’s lessons with their families. Through her writings, Feinerman aims to encourage families to bond over these beloved tales and create lasting memories they can cherish.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What's the Story for Today? Who Loves You Best” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
