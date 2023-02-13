Author Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan’s New Book, "The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan," is a Poignant Story of One Man's Struggles and Captivity
Recent release “The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan,” from Page Publishing author Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan, that reveals how the author's life was forever changed after being brought into custody for being an undocumented immigrant.
New York, NY, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan has completed his new book, “The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan”: a captivating story that documents the difficult events of the author’s life, leading to his capture by federal agents to send him away from the only home he’s ever lived in.
“The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan” tells the story of an undocumented Houstonian whose whole world is changed after an encounter with the Police Department in Texas. He never loses hope that he might be released in order to continue his education and reunite with his family.
Published by Page Publishing, Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan’s is an eye-opening tale that echoes the devastating trauma and fears that many undocumented immigrants experience in America every single day.
