Author Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan’s New Book, "The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan," is a Poignant Story of One Man's Struggles and Captivity

Recent release “The New Mahican: The Misadventures of Gerardo Pérez Chan,” from Page Publishing author Gerardo Antonio Pérez Chan, that reveals how the author's life was forever changed after being brought into custody for being an undocumented immigrant.