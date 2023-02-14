Diana Graniela’s New Book, "Lucy and The Tummy Ache Pie," Teaches Kids the Importance of Being Truthful But Reminds Them How Important It is to Think About Others
Recent Release “Lucy and The Tummy Ache Pie," from Page Publishing author Diana Graniela, depicts Lucy, a young girl who doesn’t like to share, that now has to confront a tough situation.
Kissimmee, FL, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diana Graniela, a mother who hopes to inspire others to go for their dreams, has completed her new book, “Lucy and The Tummy Ache Pie": a beautifully-illustrated work that takes the reader on a journey as Lucy learns to share with others and not just think of her own needs.
Graniela writes, “As a result of Lucy’s tummy ache, she was unable to enjoy what she loved most—food! Instead, she lay curled up in bed in pain while, in the next room, her mother and the wolf enjoyed their dinner. Lucy began to feel so sorry for not considering her mother or the wolf as she looked out her window into the night sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Graniela’s educational book takes the reader along as Lucy is taught a lesson by her mother and her neighbor, who just happens to be a wolf.
Lucy only thinks of herself and what she wants to do in the moment. She is taught an important lesson in the book about the dangers of lying and not thinking of others. Children can learn essential life lessons from reading this book and have a little fun in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Lucy and The Tummy Ache Pie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Graniela writes, “As a result of Lucy’s tummy ache, she was unable to enjoy what she loved most—food! Instead, she lay curled up in bed in pain while, in the next room, her mother and the wolf enjoyed their dinner. Lucy began to feel so sorry for not considering her mother or the wolf as she looked out her window into the night sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Graniela’s educational book takes the reader along as Lucy is taught a lesson by her mother and her neighbor, who just happens to be a wolf.
Lucy only thinks of herself and what she wants to do in the moment. She is taught an important lesson in the book about the dangers of lying and not thinking of others. Children can learn essential life lessons from reading this book and have a little fun in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Lucy and The Tummy Ache Pie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories