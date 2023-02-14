Author Trish Brown’s New Book "Breakthrough" Follows the Riveting Adventures of One Duo's Desperate Attempts to Save the Life of an Ill Baby and Stop a World-Ending Plot

Recent release “Breakthrough,” from Page Publishing author Trish Brown, is an enthralling tale that centers around Sam and Mirror Girl, ostensibly two sixteen-year-old girls, who must obtain an antidote to save a dying baby’s life. On top of this, they discover that someone is not only kidnapping world renown scientists but is also creating human hybrids. The girl’s initiative, to save humanity from the brink of extinction, leads to an incredible character-driven tale of action and adventure.