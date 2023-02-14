Author Trish Brown’s New Book "Breakthrough" Follows the Riveting Adventures of One Duo's Desperate Attempts to Save the Life of an Ill Baby and Stop a World-Ending Plot
Recent release “Breakthrough,” from Page Publishing author Trish Brown, is an enthralling tale that centers around Sam and Mirror Girl, ostensibly two sixteen-year-old girls, who must obtain an antidote to save a dying baby’s life. On top of this, they discover that someone is not only kidnapping world renown scientists but is also creating human hybrids. The girl’s initiative, to save humanity from the brink of extinction, leads to an incredible character-driven tale of action and adventure.
Lunenburg, MA, February 14, 2023 -- Trish Brown, a former pharmaceutical training specialist and unapologetic seeker of justice, courage, and happy endings, has completed her new book, "Breakthrough": a gripping adventure that follows two heroes Sam and Mirror Girl who must break into a top-secret lair in order to steal antidote for a sick baby.
“We just didn’t go down the rabbit hole, we blew the damn thing to smithereens!” writes Brown. “It’s not like we were thirsty, but OMG, things were getting real, we had to act! Bradly turned out to be a major dick and jacked the rugrat back to Dr. Frankenstein’s Club Med. TBH, that made me endlessly salty! Needless to say, he’s kicked out of our super power squad! I’m always front and center when it comes to bludgeoning evildoers. And his fat meathead is first in line, emerald-gold-flecked eyes or not. YOLO, right? Him and his BFFs are in desperate need of some serious behavior modification. Periodt!
“So me and M got the baby back. Extra bonus, we nabbed Dr. Cannon too! Boy, is he spilling the beans on Frankenstein’s sordid operation or what! And SueAnn’s cooling her jets at our safe house. Man! Is she shook! But it is sweet to see the reunited mother and baby. But now the rugrat’s sick, and we have to B and E Saveearth’s compound again and steal the antidote. I anticipate quite the rager! Somebody’s gonna get hurt. You just can’t go around willy-nilly slaving brilliant scientists and MDs and expect no one to get testy!
“Not only that, but Cannon claims they’re making human hybrids! That’s why they tried to snatch Dr. Gundersen and SueAnn. Who does that? Rude! Am I right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Trish Brown’s thrilling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Sam and Mirror Girl’s breathtaking quest to put a stop to the dangerous ongoing experiments that threaten the entire world. As they force their way into their enemy’s base, Sam and Mirror Girl will face countless battles that will put their skills to the ultimate test. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Brown weaves a captivating story that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Breakthrough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
