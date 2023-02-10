Roland Greene’s Newly Released "The Last Eve" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Reflections, Poetry, and Songs
“The Last Eve,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roland Greene, is a passionate argument for the need to return to traditional values as the author examines the story of Eve and man’s role within God’s plan.
Craftsbury, VT, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Last Eve”: a provocative take on the future of mankind. “The Last Eve” is the creation of published author Roland Greene, a proud husband of over fifty years who retired at eighty from his own service business.
Roland Greene shares, “I chose The Last Eve as the title of this book because early in the Bible study, we learn that sin first came into a perfect world by the first Eve. She was created to be a helper for the first man Adam, who was first created, put in a perfect garden, and given instructions to dress and keep it. Also, he was given for food all that grew in the garden except the fruit of one tree, the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
“Eve, who was created after Adam and from a part of Adam, was told by Adam of the instructions given to him by the Creator; otherwise, she could not have known that fruit from that tree was forbidden. Her desire to elevate herself above that which the Creator had given her is precisely the desire of women today and the reason a once great country, the United States of America, along with the rest of the world, has now become so divided.
“As the apostle said, we can be nothing and have nothing except it be given to use by the One who created us. Passage of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution giving women the right to vote gave her the opportunity she desired to again take that which is forbidden to her, to have authority over men (1 Timothy 2:12).
“The Congress of the United States is now nearly half women, who can be accurately described as the last Eve because like the first Eve, they have taken which is forbidden to them. They take part in making laws which have authority over men as well as women. At the judgment, those men who allow it will hear as the first Adam did because you have hearkened to the voice of your wife!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roland Greene’s new book explores a fascinating analogy between the story of Eve and the modern shift to more female-dominated roles.
Greene shares in hopes of bringing readers an important message based on God’s word centered in his reflections on the modern world.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Eve” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Eve,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
