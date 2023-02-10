Shawn M. Bland’s Newly Released, "Human Equations," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Poetry That Explores the Nature of Human Existence and Connection
“Human Equations,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn M. Bland, is an exciting arrangement of poems that will examine the interconnectedness of the human experience.
Hillsdale, NJ, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Human Equations”: a potent arrangement of moving verse. “Human Equations” is the creation of published author Shawn M. Bland, a native of New Jersey who has served his community as a police officer for over twenty-four years. Bland was licensed as an associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Westwood, New Jersey, in May 2014 after completing the ministers-in-training program at Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey. His most recent accomplishments are the completion of his Bachelor of Arts degree in individual studies, his special study area of public administration in May 2017, and his master’s degree in administrative science in May 2018 from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Bland shares, “'Human Equations' is a journey into the nature of our humanity. It is a voyage into the innermost thoughts of our connectivity which binds us together: God, family, love, country, music, poetry, desire, expectations, influences, the future of our children, death, eternity, and how we strive to better ourselves within our limited human capacities. It is as well a devotional to those who were brave enough to speak the truth about our human frailties, to be honest about our shortsightedness and our failures to exceed those limitations that we’ve yet to overcome. Human Equations is a scope of my own perspective, how I interpret the world and the country in which I live with all people who were born and experience life on many separate and unjust inequivalent levels. Human Equations is a book of hope for us to finally start seeing. No matter what our differences are, we all have a common denominator. For us it’s inescapable. We all are human beings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn M. Bland’s new book will engage the spirit as readers reflect on the impactful themes within each unique poem.
Bland brings readers a second helping of his thoughtful poetry within the pages of his sophomore publication.
Consumers can purchase “Human Equations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Human Equations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
