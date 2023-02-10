Velma Jackson’s Newly Released, "The War for April," is an Engaging Fiction That Finds a Young Woman Caught Between Two Suitors
“The War for April,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Velma Jackson, is an enjoyable Christian fiction that brings readers into a tight knit community of faithful believers where a young woman finds herself on an unexpected journey.
Norfolk, VA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The War for April”: a delightful and lighthearted narrative. “The War for April” is the creation of published author Velma Jackson, a retired veteran of the United States Army who was born in North Carolina to a family of eleven children.
Jackson shares, “April left home to pursue a successful business career. Her second ambition was to find the type of loving relationship her parents had. The problem is, the men she has dated in the past did not share the same desire. Her recent breakup leaves her alone again. When her parents ask her to return home to Alexandria, Virginia, to help them in ministry, April’s guilt of staying away so long leads her to say yes.
“As an only child, her parents had sacrificed a lot in order for her to have her career. Now they needed her. They had always had a special fondness for her childhood sweetheart, Eli. Seeing him brought back all the good times. But Calvin, who recently moved back home himself, is in pursuit of April. Calvin is the unknown. His grandmother was a faithful member of her parents’ church, but they know nothing about him. Will April heed her parents’ advice, or will her ambition and impatience cost her?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Velma Jackson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as April tries to choose a path in line with her faith and aspirations.
Jackson presents a crew of affable characters and compelling action that will draw readers in from the start as they race to see what awaits April in her hometown.
Consumers can purchase "The War for April" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The War for April,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
