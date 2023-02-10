Desmond Dokes’s Newly Released, "Poems That Teach," is an Engaging Collection of Spiritually Charged Poetic Works
“Poems That Teach,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Desmond Dokes, is a thoughtful arrangement of poetry that explores and expands on key themes of familiar biblical passages in a creative format.
Detroit, MI, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Poems That Teach”: a potent selection of faith-based verse. “Poems That Teach” is the creation of published author Desmond Dokes.
Dokes shares, “This book is designed to stimulate and raise the mind to a higher level of thinking. It also contains vital information that is in God’s word but not explored in the biblical tradition. Our English Version has to be translated back to the original languages spoken at that time. Such as Arabic, Chaldean, Greek, Hebrew and other languages. Now you can understand the full translation instead of just the English version of God’s word.
“Those great men, under the instructions of King James translated the word to English. They did their best as stated in the first original King James Version ever printed in 1611. On the inside cover of the book, the translators wrote a letter, entitled: ‘To the Reader.’ Acknowledging there could be mistakes however, we did our best. Check what we wrote thoroughly. Of course, this isn’t in our bibles of today.
“Father has allowed me (via) the Holy Spirit to construct a series of poems that extract the word in rhythmic overtures meant to mature the mind and enrich the soul. Remember, God’s word is always pregnant. Which means you will always get more as you continue to search and store the many truths of the word in your mind and in your spirit. I encourage you to drink, eat and be filled with ‘Poem’s that Teach.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Desmond Dokes’s new book will engage the spirit as readers reflect upon the nuances of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Poems That Teach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems That Teach,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dokes shares, “This book is designed to stimulate and raise the mind to a higher level of thinking. It also contains vital information that is in God’s word but not explored in the biblical tradition. Our English Version has to be translated back to the original languages spoken at that time. Such as Arabic, Chaldean, Greek, Hebrew and other languages. Now you can understand the full translation instead of just the English version of God’s word.
“Those great men, under the instructions of King James translated the word to English. They did their best as stated in the first original King James Version ever printed in 1611. On the inside cover of the book, the translators wrote a letter, entitled: ‘To the Reader.’ Acknowledging there could be mistakes however, we did our best. Check what we wrote thoroughly. Of course, this isn’t in our bibles of today.
“Father has allowed me (via) the Holy Spirit to construct a series of poems that extract the word in rhythmic overtures meant to mature the mind and enrich the soul. Remember, God’s word is always pregnant. Which means you will always get more as you continue to search and store the many truths of the word in your mind and in your spirit. I encourage you to drink, eat and be filled with ‘Poem’s that Teach.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Desmond Dokes’s new book will engage the spirit as readers reflect upon the nuances of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Poems That Teach” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems That Teach,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories