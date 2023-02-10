Trenesha S. Boyd’s Newly Released, “All for my Good: The Caged Princess,” is a Personal Look Into the Author’s Experiences with Arrest and Incarceration
“All for my Good: The Caged Princess,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trenesha S. Boyd, is an encouraging message of hope for those who find themselves facing legal challenges that motivates readers to find and trust in God.
Chicago, IL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “All for my Good: The Caged Princess”: a potent story of finding the blessing in the lesson. “All for my Good: The Caged Princess” is the creation of published author Trenesha S. Boyd, a daughter, sister, mother, community advocate, motivational speaker, mentor, author, and formerly incarcerated person. She loves to learn new things, and education is very important to her. Boyd has two master’s degrees, one in community counseling and the other in gerontology, from Concordia University in Chicago. She is a certified drug and alcohol counselor who has worked in the field of social service for over twenty years.
Boyd shares, “I could not believe that I had landed myself in a blue jumpsuit and cell at Cook County Jail. I had never been exposed to anything like this and never knew that women even went to jail. I had traded my freedom for three hots and a cot. I found myself in serious trouble that would last for quite some time. I was not a religious or spiritual person. Although I attended all Catholic schools, God had met me at twenty-sixth in California, and that was the beginning of my relationship with Him. All the time that I thought the innocent rappie was there for me and that I would go home after trial, I actually was there to set him free by telling on myself. I still got a blessing, and everything worked out for my good. I am a better person because of the experiences that I endured!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trenesha S. Boyd’s new book a passionate testimony of thanks to God’s ability to pull one out of a dangerous situation.
Boyd brings a heartfelt message of hope and trust in God’s grace to life within the pages of her touching autobiography.
Consumers can purchase “All for my Good: The Caged Princess” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All for my Good: The Caged Princess,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boyd shares, “I could not believe that I had landed myself in a blue jumpsuit and cell at Cook County Jail. I had never been exposed to anything like this and never knew that women even went to jail. I had traded my freedom for three hots and a cot. I found myself in serious trouble that would last for quite some time. I was not a religious or spiritual person. Although I attended all Catholic schools, God had met me at twenty-sixth in California, and that was the beginning of my relationship with Him. All the time that I thought the innocent rappie was there for me and that I would go home after trial, I actually was there to set him free by telling on myself. I still got a blessing, and everything worked out for my good. I am a better person because of the experiences that I endured!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trenesha S. Boyd’s new book a passionate testimony of thanks to God’s ability to pull one out of a dangerous situation.
Boyd brings a heartfelt message of hope and trust in God’s grace to life within the pages of her touching autobiography.
Consumers can purchase “All for my Good: The Caged Princess” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All for my Good: The Caged Princess,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories