Gail Winter’s Newly Released, “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook,” is an Empowering Resource for Restorative Prayer
“Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Winter, is an engaging opportunity for readers seeking a deeper understanding of how to draw closer with God and combat the negative forces that seek to do harm.
Amarillo, TX, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook”: a potent reminder of the strength and comfort found through active faith practices. “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook” is the creation of published author Gail Winter, who graduated from Greenville College in Illinois with a BS in business education. She and her husband, Raymond, founded Speak His Word Ministries in 2009.
Winter shares, “Create a wall of protection the enemy cannot penetrate!
“As long as we are residents of this earth, we will be in a spiritual battle with the kingdom of darkness. Satan’s only intent is to ‘steal, kill, and destroy.’ As a believer, it is your responsibility to restrain the adversary from causing havoc in your life; no one else can do it for you. You must learn to effectively and legally keep the devil under your feet.
“After more than twenty-five years in spiritual warfare ministry, Gail Winter created an easy-to-use resource containing materials she utilizes every day to battle evil forces. This collection of prayers, declarations, and teachings will help believers blast the devil when he tries to destroy their lives.
“With this book, you will
• Learn how to attain intimacy with the Father,
• Lnderstand the creative power of your words,
• Exercise authority over the enemy as Jesus taught,
• Realize the power of the blood of Jesus available to overcome every attack of the enemy,
• Learn to continually renew your mind to guard against the enemy’s tricks.
“Also included is a topical guide to spiritual warfare strategies, arranged alphabetically, that will address many needs of the believer. When the enemy attempts to bring destruction and devastation into your life, you now have a concise compilation of scriptures and declarations to overcome the adversities.
“This handbook will become your favorite tool to quickly access specific scriptures and biblical declarations to obtain the desired answers to your prayers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Winter’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they consider the easy-to-follow and uplifting messages within.
Winter shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to those in need of guidance and encouragement in their spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
