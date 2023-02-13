Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfieldt, NJ, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PowerGen International conference takes place soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide will be there. The company will serve as an exhibitor and sponsor.
This year's conference takes place from February 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
As a sponsor of PowerGen, Tucker is providing free exhibition passes to the event. Register online at powergen.com or call 774-247-4044 using promo code 10397 to take advantage of this offer.
Are you interested in getting to know Tucker on a more personal level? Experts from the Tucker Team will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Visit the Tucker Company Worldwide booth (346) at PowerGen International, the largest networking and business hub for electricity generators and solution providers engaged in power generation.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About PowerGen International
PowerGen International exhibition and summit serves as a business and networking hub for 8,000 electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation. This event is more important than ever as PowerGen is committed to providing a platform to discuss in-depth challenges faced by all energy stakeholders and helping them find a path from where the industry is now to where the new emerging and leading trends will take it. Learn more about PowerGen International at powergen.com.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
