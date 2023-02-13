Kenard Tuzeneu’s Newly Released "The Cloud People" is an Imaginative Young Adult Fiction That Will Have Readers Racing to See Just What Was in the Clouds
“The Cloud People,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenard Tuzeneu, is an engaging fiction that pairs a mystery going back generations with lessons on life, loyalty, and friendship as a group of affable characters try to discovery what Billy saw on a fateful flight.
Barnegat, NJ, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Cloud People”: a fun and vibrant fantasy novel. “The Cloud People” is the creation of published author Kenard Tuzeneu, a Catholic priest for forty-two years, currently serving as pastor of a large parish in Southern New Jersey.
Tuzeneu shares, “Billy is a typical middle-grade boy who is excited to be spending his summer vacation with his grandparents in Indiana. He is super excited because this time, he is going alone. He will soon discover though that going by himself isn’t the most special part of the trip.
“One of the things he wanted to be sure to bring is the brand-new camera that he received for his birthday. In the rush to get to the airport, he forgets it. Little did he know how much he will miss it as his vacation turns out to be far more than he could have ever imagined!
“After getting his seat on the plane, he falls asleep almost immediately. He doesn’t wake up until they are about to land. It is then that he happens to look out the window and sees something that would change his vacation and his life. There, in the clouds around the plane, he sees a face, a cloud person. The eyes on the face open and look directly at Billy, appearing startled that he was seen, the mysterious face abruptly disappears.
“From that moment, Billy becomes obsessed with trying to figure out what he saw and if it was real. He shares his secret with his best friend, Megan, and together they enter a world they never dreamed existed. Their friendship grows as they try to understand it all. Billy also discovers that his grandfather and uncle have both had similar experiences. His vacation, will take him on an unforgettable adventure, and along the way, he and Megan will learn a lot about life, loyalty, and friendship. Their summer vacation is filled with a lot of surprises and a big one at the end that will leave you guessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenard Tuzeneu’s new book is a testament to the author’s lifelong passion for exercising his imagination and building engaging fictional narratives.
Consumers can purchase “The Cloud People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cloud People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
