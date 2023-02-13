Father Peter Giroux, FPO’s Newly Released "Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality" is a Bilingual Resource for Spiritual Nourishment
“Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Father Peter Giroux, FPO, offers a collection of engaging reflections that can be used privately or in a group setting to inspire the spirit.
Sterling Heights, MI, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality”: an uplifting opportunity to deepen one’s connection with God. “Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality” is the creation of published author Father Peter Giroux, FPO, who was ordained in the Diocese of Fall River, MA in 1998. He is a friar with the Franciscan of Primitive Observance, an association of the faithful founded in 1995 that observes the rule of St. Francis in the Capuchin tradition.
Father Giroux shares, “The lay association called Entrega was originally conceived as a network of prayer groups to promote the Marian-Franciscan spirituality. The name itself is a Spanish word that means a sacrifice or giving of self and is used especially in the context of one’s total response to God’s Love. The word can also refer to more mundane matters, like the delivery of pizza.
“The title has an obvious reference to the Portiuncula, the little church where St. Francis founded his three orders. Each topic will hopefully serve as a little portion of nourishment for the soul. They have been used for group discussions but can form a 40-day private retreat as St. Francis was known for keeping several ‘lents’ each year.
“May the Holy Immaculate Conception bring us all into a deeper union with her Divine Son. God bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Father Peter Giroux, FPO’s new book will challenge and engage readers who seek to expand their spiritual experience.
Father Giroux shares in hopes of broadening the understanding of St. Francis’s teachings and empowering others in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories