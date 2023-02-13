Father Peter Giroux, FPO’s Newly Released "Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality" is a Bilingual Resource for Spiritual Nourishment

“Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Father Peter Giroux, FPO, offers a collection of engaging reflections that can be used privately or in a group setting to inspire the spirit.