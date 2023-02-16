Yoga Certification for Addiction Recovery
Specialty Professional Training to Break Habits and Addictive Behavior: Online Immersion
Espanola, NM, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SuperHealth today announced the SuperHealth Immersion online course, a specialty professional training to break habits and addictive behavior based on yogic science. SuperHeath’s Immersion is the perfect blend of the wisdom of the east with the innovation of the west, proven effective over decades, and offers a new way for Yoga Teachers, Yoga Therapists, Social Workers, Counselors, Nurses, and anyone ready to make positive lifestyle changes to learn the system and develop the capacity to transform your life and teach others to do the same.
“Today, we are witness to a global phenomenon of stress, depression and fatigue. Using temporary gratifications to ‘short-cut’ these imbalances, many people are turning to drugs, alcohol, smoking, eating, gambling, and many external coping mechanisms.
"SuperHealth is a simple, authentic technology based on ancient formulas that are precise and effective. It counteracts the effects of damage done by drugs, alcohol, smoking, stress and many other substances and harmful behaviors. The yogic technology rebuilds the glandular and nervous systems, changes the chemistry of the blood, regulates food metabolism, and rekindles the spiritual essence of life,” says Mukta Khalsa, Executive Director at SuperHealth.
“SuperHealth breaks through the stigma of mental health and addiction. Approaches treatment of people with dignity, respect, kindness, and compassion,” says Suzanne S, a past participant.
Features and benefits of SuperHealth’s Immersion include:
A Continuing Education Provider. The only CEU Provider integrating yogic science into the medical community for recovery. 40 CEUs as approved by the American Holistic Nurses Association. CEUs are subject to acceptance by individual localities’ licensing boards.
Specific Kundalini Yoga Sets and Meditations, Nutrition Restoration Protocols, Anatomy & Physiology of Addiction, Science of Humanology, Neuroscience Research, Sound Affirmation Therapy, and Intergenerational Family Dynamics.
· 6 days of virtual learning – live on zoom, class and lecture recordings, 1 on 1 meeting with lead training, Mukta Khalsa, 2 SuperHealth manuals, small group discussions and study, post-course small group connection.
· SuperHealth certification upon completion of coursework.
SuperHealth Immersion will be held on February 18 & 19, March 4 & 5 and March 18 & 19. The cost of the course is $1697. Installment payment plans and scholarships are available. For more information on SuperHealth Immersion, visit www.https://www.super-health.org/immersion
About SuperHealth: For more than 50 years, SuperHealth has been bringing its vision to create a global culture of optimal health by aligning physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being through Kundalini Yoga and Meditation to all people wanting to stand in their authentic selves. SuperHealth is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with consultative status to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations working to strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse.
Contact
Emily White
843-637-6400
https://www.super-health.org
