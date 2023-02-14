Back to the Future, Shatner, Fillion Q&A’s Highlight FAN EXPO Portland Programming, February 17-19
Celebrity, Industry, Literary, Paranormal, Creative, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for Nearly 150 Panels Over Three Days Featured at Oregon Convention Center
Portland, OR, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Portland presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, February 17-19 at Oregon Convention Center.
FAN EXPO Portland celebrity guests like Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy; Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky); Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise) and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission, and dates/times are subject to change. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 12:50 p.m., Opening Ceremonies, show entrance
• 4 p.m., My Name is Zuko: Conversation with Dante Basco, Secondary Theater
• 4:30 p.m., Why Portland is Weird and Why we Love it, Room B120
• 5 p.m., William Shatner – Where No One Has Gone Before, Main Events Stage
• 6 p.m., Anthony Daniels – Don't Blame Me: I’m an Interpreter, Main Events Stage
• 7 p.m., Sean Chandler Speaks! How To Grow A Nerdy YouTube Channel, Room B110
• 7:30 p.m., An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, Main Events Stage
• 8 p.m., Drink and Draw with Joe Wos - Presented By Wacom, Mox Boarding House, 1938 W Burnside, Portland
Saturday:
• 11 a.m., Mind the Gap: A Cosplayer’s Guide to Awesome Seams on Eva Foam Projects, Room B111-112
• Noon, Black 2 Da Future, Room B117-118
• Noon and 3 p.m., Cosplay Red Carpet, Cosplay Area
• Noon, Nolan North is so Tired of Climbing, Secondary Theater
• 1:30 p.m., Katee Sackhoff – From Starbuck to Star Wars, Main Events Stage
• 2 p.m., Matthew Lewis Blows it up. Boom!, Secondary Theater
• 2:30 p.m., Carl Weathers – From Rocky to the Mandalorian, Main Events Stage
• 3 p.m., Lea Thompson’s Enchantment Under the Sea, Secondary Theater
• 4 p.m., Bringing the Backstory with creators Jeff Davis, Nikolas P. Robinson, Adam Ross and Danger Slater, Room B119
• 4 p.m., Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, Secondary Theater
• 4:30 p.m., Ron Perlman – Do it for the Club, Main Events Stage
• 6 p.m., The FAN EXPO Portland Cosplay Exhibition, Main Events Stage
Sunday:
• 11 a.m., Jodi Benson – Don't Be Such a Guppy, Secondary Theater
• 11 a.m., The Force Experience + Kids Lightsaber Training, Family Zone
• 11:30 a.m., Learn to Draw Forest Friends – Cartoon Academy with Joe Wos, Family Zone
• 11:30 a.m., Nathan Fillion – I'm Just a Good Man, Main Events Stage
• Noon, Billy West – Happy Happy Joy Joy, Secondary Theater
• 12:30 p.m., Bruce Campbell: Who’s Laughing Now?, Main Events Stage
• 1:30 p.m., A Conversation with Filmmaking Legend Sam Raimi, Main Events Stage
• 2:30 p.m., Kids Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet
• 3 p.m., Monsters Are Metaphors: How Horror Performs "Cultural Shadow Work," Room B119
Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are on sale at http://www.fanexpoportland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. VIP packages (now sold out!) include dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.
Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
