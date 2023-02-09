Calico Building Services Introduces a Bold New Corporate Look
Irvine, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calico Building Services, a leading provider of Janitorial Services, Maintenance/Repair, and Construction Services in the Western United States since 1986 is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity.
Company founder and CEO, Ron Strand, said, "We are delighted to debut our new look and corporate branding. The refreshed design is modern and bold while maintaining a professional look that reflects the company’s timeless values. Our new logo captures the essence of a forward-looking organization, with a fresh and friendly image. The use of modern bold fonts and vivid colors accentuates the name of the company, which has become synonymous with our reputation.”
Director of Marketing, Katie Dralle, stated, "The updated look and feel of the website allows visitors to gain an understanding of the company’s history with an easy-to-navigate experience, while also providing detailed information about our services, not only to our existing customers, but to our target clientele as well. It is a strong and trusted representation of who we are, and it speaks boldly of our enduring reputation.”
Since 1986, Calico has served clients throughout the Western United States, and has earned the reputation as a top service provider to a wide range of properties including office buildings, resorts & hotels, medical facilities, retail properties, schools & universities, places of worship, industrial, and specialty properties.
All of Calico's marketing assets, such as its website, service vehicles, social media accounts, signage, and advertising campaigns will reflect the new corporate brand. Calico looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence with an increased presence in the marketplace, as well as expanding services into new areas and markets throughout the Western region.
For more information visit www.CalicoWeb.com, or contact their offices at 1-800-576-7313.
About Calico:
Calico Building Services is a leading provider of building, property and facility services. Founded in 1986, Calico offers its customers a myriad of services from the following three main divisions.
• Janitorial Services
• General Property Maintenance & Repairs
• Tenant Improvements & Construction Services
These services have been carefully developed over the years and are aimed at providing their clients with everything they need to ensure that their properties are maintained and operating with the highest level of quality and care.
Calico is a closely held, family-owned company with a reputation for quality workmanship and superior customer care. Calico has grown organically over the years and has become a leading service provider in the Western United States serving all types of properties including:
• Office Buildings
• Medical Facilities
• Resort & Hotels
• Restaurants
• Shopping Malls
• Retail Stores
• Airports
• Financial Institutions
• Industrial Properties
• Schools & Universities
• Churches
Every employee and vendor at Calico understands and is committed to the organization’s mission of Honesty, Integrity and Excellence which sets Calico apart from the competition.
Core Services Offered By Calico Building Services
Janitorial, Repair and Maintenance, Construction Services for Businesses Since 1986
New Company Website by Calico Building Services
Janitorial, Repair and Maintenance, Construction Services for Businesses Since 1986
